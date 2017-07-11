Senegal: At least 140 migrants die after boat sinks

More than 140 people died last week when a vessel with roughly 200 migrants on board sank off the coast of Senegal, the International Office for Migration (IOM) said in a statement Thursday. It represents the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year.

The IOM said it was "is deeply saddened by this tragedy, which follows four shipwrecks recorded in the Central Mediterranean last week," in a tweet along with an official statement.

Senegalese authorities had previously said that at least 10 people had died while 60 had been rescued.

Increased number of crossings

EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell Fontelles took to Twitter to express his anguish at the turn of events. He said: "Another tragedy at sea. Human traffickers taking advantage of despair are a scourge that we have to fight harder."

On Monday, the government in Senegal warned of a "resurgence" in migrants attempting to reach Europe via a perilous route in the eastern Atlantic — the crossing to Spain's Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are just 100 kilometers off the coast of West Africa

