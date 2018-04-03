 Send us a postcard! | Lifestyle | DW | 10.09.2019

Lifestyle

Send us a postcard!

We asked you to send us a postcard with a picture of your hometown or a beautiful landscape. You can find out whether you won the travel set here.

DW Gewinner Postkarte Zuschaueraktion Euromaxx 2 (William J. Rome)

Many of you sent us a postcard. Many thanks to all participants! The winner of our draw will receive a DW travel set consisting of a backpack, Bluetooth headset, sauna towel, suitcase belt, baseball cap, coffee mug for travelling, a small flashlight and a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Gewinner Postkarte Zuschaueraktion Euromaxx 1 (William J. Rome)

Family Saboundjian from Anchorage in Alaska has won this very special prize. Congratulations!

