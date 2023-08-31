  1. Skip to content
Senate Republican leader McConnell freezes while speaking

August 31, 2023

It's McConnell's second such episode in just over a month raising concerns about the state of his health and the age of some in positions of leadership.

Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Madison Event Center
McConnell eventually resumed speaking but answered only two more questionsImage: WCPO/AP/dpa/picture alliance

United States Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, appeared to freeze for over 30 seconds while speaking to the press on Wednesday, before being escorted away.

This was the second such episode in just over a month and has raised concerns about the state of the 81-year-old politician's health.

McConnell freezes while fielding question

The incident took place following an event at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington. A reporter had asked McConnell if he would run for reelection in 2024 when the leader stopped responding to the press and others around him.

After a considerable pause and being approached by a second aide, McConnell resumed speaking but answered only two more questions.

"Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," McConnell's spokesperson said.

McConnell had reportedly also felt lightheaded at the US Capitol on July 26, when he froze in the middle of a press conference and had to be led away. He returned several minutes later to finish taking questions.

In March, McConnell had tripped at a Washington dinner and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and broken bones. He returned to the senate in April. 

Aging US leadership

McConnell's second slip-up has raised concern about the Republican veteran who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as GOP leader since 2007, and raises the question of whether he will remain in Congress and in his leadership post.

The average of members in the US Senate is above 64. US President Joe Biden, who will be running for reelection, is 80 years of age while former President Donald Trump, who is also gunning for the top job, is 77 years old. 

US Capitol building in Washington, DC, the United States
The average age of the US Senate is above 64 yearsImage: Ting Shen/Xinhua/picture alliance

Some 61% of Americans polled said they were concerned that members of Congress are too old to represent the American people, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of McConnell's episode on X, formerly Twitter, citing it as an example of "people who are not fit for office."

Democratic Representative Dean Phillips said the family, friends, and staff of Senators Feinstein and McConnell were doing them and the country a disservice, posting on X that "it's time for term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court."

Biden, when asked about the incident, said, "Mitch is a friend, as you know."

"Not a joke. . He's a good friend. I'm going to try to get in touch with him this afternoon."

