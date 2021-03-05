Sebastian Vettel: 'I will drive a lot faster than James Bond'

After a disappointing end to his six-season tenure at Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is looking to get back on track, eyes firmly fixed on the future.

"I'm not too bothered about Ferrari," the four-time world champion told DW.

"Much more, I'm looking to extract the maximum of our potential and that we are able to grow as a team. I'm confident we can overtake more than one Ferrari this season. I don't really spend time looking back, I'm spending time looking forward to the new challenge, trying to find that little detail that can help us improve."

Vettel's new chapter

The team he has chosen to represent next is itself undergoing another fresh start, following its third rebrand in as many years. Aston Martin, famed for being the car of choice for the James Bond franchise, is marking its return to the grid after a 61-year hiatus.

"I'm not James Bond and I'm sure I will drive a lot faster than James Bond does. I think we both will as we are better drivers than him."

Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll are drivers with proven podium pedigree, but that's only half the battle. Last season, the team then still known as Racing Point had the grid's third-fastest set of wheels, but finished fourth in the constructors' championship.

With the rebrand, the team are swapping out last season's RP20, dubbed the "pink Mercedes", for a AMR21 British racing green model that is largely based on the German manufacturer's 2019 title-winning model.

Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel unveil the AMR21

For Vettel, it's a chance to change the narrative after disappointing in his final season with Ferrari, finishing 13th in the drivers' rankings with just one podium finish – his worst full season ever.

"I think unofficially we are aiming for that third place in the constructors' standings but the midfield is very tight, the favorites are set, and it will be a very difficult season for many reasons. To bring Aston Martin back to F1 is great so maybe their first podium finish and their first win could be a real milestone."

No Stroll in the park

His teammate Lance Stroll kept his seat with Sergio Perez joining Ferrari. The fact that his father, billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is chairman and part-owner of both the team and Aston Martin strengthens his position with Aston Martin, but he rejects any notion of nepotism.

Stroll more than doubled Vettel's points tally last season. His three podium finishes only scratch the surface though, as the 22-year-old rightly points out that he could even have claimed his first Grand Prix win.

"There were some opportunities to win a race on my part that we missed out on in Turkey, in Bahrain and in Monza,” Stroll told DW. "It really goes to show our potential going into this season. We made so much progress from 2019 to 2020, so this year is just another big opportunity for us."

Aston Martin have taken the shaken, not stirred approach to their rebrand and when the Formula 1 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, it'll be another chance to make a first impression, albeit without spectators.

"In all honesty it feels a bit dull," Vettel said. "You're missing the people, missing the vibe and the atmosphere around the whole race for the entire weekend. You're missing that extra excitement, life around the track. Similar to other sports and events in culture, we can't wait to get the audience back."