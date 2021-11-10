Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Run by a German non-governmental organization, Sea-Watch is known mainly for its operations to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.
The crews on Sea-Watch rescue boats have saved thousands people traveling across the Mediterranean Sea in attempts to reach Europe from North Africa. The civil search and rescue missions began in 2015 and have found numerous supporters and critics. This is an automatically generated compilation of DW's content on refugees.
