Sea-Watch

Run by a German non-governmental organization, Sea-Watch is known mainly for its operations to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The crews on Sea-Watch rescue boats have saved thousands people traveling across the Mediterranean Sea in attempts to reach Europe from North Africa. The civil search and rescue missions began in 2015 and have found numerous supporters and critics. This is an automatically generated compilation of DW's content on refugees.

29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

Solaranlage und Windrad auf grüner Wiese

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress 09.11.2021

The pressure is on for leaders attending the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further, but there is still a long way to go.
A satellite picture shows a rail terminus and target storage building in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 7, 2021. Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

China: Satellites find mock-ups of US ships at target range 08.11.2021

The outlines of an aircraft carrier and at least one destroyer have been spotted at a Chinese site the US Naval Institute said is used for target practice.
07/11/2021 Heringsdorf ** Axel Schulz, ehemalige Profiboxer (l-r) und André Domke Fischsommelier und Fischhändler stehen an dem weltgrößten Heringshäckerle auf der Ostseeinsel Usedom. Mit einer Portion von 147 Kilogramm Heringssalat hat der Fischsommelier André Domke am selben Tag in Heringsdorf nach den Anforderungen vom Rekord-Institut für Deutschland (RID) einen Weltrekord aufgestellt. Das Gericht bestehe unter anderem aus Matjesfilet, Äpfeln, Zwiebeln, Dill und Gewürzgurken. Es handele sich um ein typisch regionales Rezept.

German man sets record for massive herring salad 07.11.2021

A restaurant owner from northeastern Germany has made it into the record books with his 147-kilogram herring salad bowl. It's not the first time he's broken records with his oversized traditional dishes.
Flüchtlinge sitzen auf einem überfüllten Boot. Das Seenotrettungsschiff «Sea-Eye 4» der deutschen Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye und Mission Lifeline darf mit mehr als 800 Menschen an Bord in Trapani auf Sizilien anlegen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Italy: 800 migrants on board German rescue ship reach Sicilian port 07.11.2021

The Sea-Eye 4 rescued more than 800 people from the central Mediterranean this week — including 200 minors and five pregnant women. The overcrowded ship was stuck at sea for days before getting permission to dock.
View of a glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica on November 07, 2019. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Tidal energy harnessed in the Shetlands 05.11.2021

The Scottish company Nova Innovation specializes in generating energy from the sea. They are building and installing small tidal power plants in the North Sea — a world first.
This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on November 3, 2021 shows a European Parliament delegation led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann (C) welcomed by Taiwan's deputy foreign minister Harry Tseng (R) as they arrive at Taoyuan International Airport on November 3, 2021. (Photo by CNA / AFP) / Taiwan OUT - China OUT - Macau OUT - XGTY / HONG KONG OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / CNA Photo - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Taiwan receives first-ever official EU delegation 03.11.2021

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry says the visit has "great significance." But the island's nearest neighbor, China, will likely not be as pleased.
Rauch und Rohre

Climate change in 11 charts 02.11.2021

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.

Data donors help German scientists analyze pandemic 28.10.2021

Donors using a data app have been sharing health data from their fitness tracking devices to help German scientists make near term-predictions about infection rates. An updated version of the app now enables researcher Dirk Brockman and his team to gain insights into such aspects as long COVID.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 27.10.2021

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.
Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP)

US defense chief says Russia is an 'obstacle to peace' 19.10.2021

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia is standing in the way of peace in eastern Ukraine. Austin is in Kyiv to bolster defense cooperation.
The guided missile destroyer USS Chafee is seen anchored as a group of Vietnamese navy's officers attend a disaster control training with US sailors at Tien Sa port in the central city of Danang on April 25, 2012. Three US 7th Fleet's ships including also the flagship USS Blue Ridge and the rescue and salvage ship USNS Safeguard are holding a five-day non-combatant naval exchange with Vietnamese navy in the port city of Danang. AFP PHOTO/HOANG DINH Nam (Photo credit should read HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images)

US disputes Russian statement on naval interaction 16.10.2021

Russia said it chased away a US warship that tried to violate Russian territorial waters. The US said the Russian description of the interaction in the Sea of Japan was false.
26.07.2019, xmkx, Wetter Hitzewelle in Deutschland, Thermometer mit 41 Grad | Verwendung weltweit

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets? 12.10.2021

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
In this image released by the US Navy, The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for deployment in Bremerton, Washington on May 27, 2021. - A US nuclear submarine was damaged after hitting an unidentified object while operating underwater in Asia, the US Navy said. The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the navy said in a statement. (Photo by Lt. Mack Jamieson / US NAVY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / US Navy/ Lt. Mack JAMIESON - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

US nuclear submarine hits object in South China Sea 08.10.2021

No life-threatening injuries have been reported and the USS Connecticut is in a "stable condition." The US Navy has launched an investigation into the incident.
Lord David Frost, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Brexit: UK gives EU ultimatum over Northern Ireland protocol 04.10.2021

The UK has given Brussels ten days to respond to its demands over customs checkpoints in the Irish Sea. The UK's Brexit minister has told the EU to rethink the terms of its trade accord.
