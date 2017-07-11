Scores injured in Israeli-Palestinian clash in Jerusalem

Scores of people were hurt after clashes broke out between Israeli police forces and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in east Jerusalem on Friday morning.

The complex is a frequent flashpoint forinter-religious violence. Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and the complex is also the location of the holiest site in Judaism, known as Temple Mount.

Clashes came as Muslims celebrated the holy month of Ramadan, while Jews around the world were set to mark the beginning of Passover on Friday evening.

Christians will also celebrate Easter on Sunday, marking a time when Jerusalem, which has sites sacred to all three religions, is expecting an influx of people from all over the world.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency services said at least 152 people were injured by stun grenades and beaten with batons.

What happened on Friday morning?

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted that "dozens of masked men carrying Hamas and PA flags marched into Al-Aqsa mosque..chanting inciting messages and setting off fireworks."

Authorities added that people gathered at the mosque "collected stones and large rocks, which were then hurled in the direction of the Mugrabi Gate," or in the direction of the Western Wall, sacred to Jews.

Israeli police said they were "forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence."

Police said they did not enter the mosque itself.

Online videos showed Palestinians hurling rocks and fireworks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades on the complex surrounding the mosque.

Other videos showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque.

Israeli police said its officers were wounded from "massive stone-throwing" at the complex and two officers had been evacuated from the premises for treatment.

Why violence at Al-Aqsa is particularly sensitive

Palestinians view the Al-Aqsa mosque site as a symbol of their struggle for a state and view any large-scale deployment of police there as a major provocation.

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year, including at the Al-Aqsa mosque,led to a 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, a militant Palestinian group that rules the Gaza strip.

Both Israel and Jordan stepped up talks before Ramadan this year in order to avoid similar violence.

