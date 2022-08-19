Scientists unlock secrets of 'immortal jellyfish'

Scientists in Spain have revealed the genetic code of the "immortal jellyfish," a sea creature with the ability to revert to its juvenile larval form over and over.

To understand why the Turritopsis dohrnii has this special ability, Maria Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues at the University of Oviedo compared the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii to Turritopsis rubra, a close cousin that doesn't have rejuvenation abilities.

Turritopsis dohrnii is the only species that is able to repeatedly rejuvenate itself after sexual reproduction, making it biologically immortal, the scientists wrote in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties No brain? No problem! Jellyfish have been floating around the Earth's oceans for 500 million years now - without a brain to guide them. Jellyfish use their sophisticated nervous system which immediately translates outside impulses into action. That's why this rhizostome jellyfish and its relatives don't need a brain to process information.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Medusa of the seas Jellyfish live in the sea. But the name is misleading - they're not actually fish. They're members of the cnidaria phylum and are related to corals and anemones. They're also classified as medusozoa - with the tentacles floating around their bodies, they look a little like the Greek monster Medusa, who had living snakes instead of hair on her head.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Umbrella with tentacles A jellyfish body contains up to 99 percent water. Human bodies only contain around 63 percent water. A big part of the jellyfish is its umbrella-shaped bell. Attached to that is the manubrium, through which the animal takes up nutrients, and hundreds of tentacles. With some jellyfish, the tentacles can be a couple of meters long. The animals use them to feel their way around and to hunt prey.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Giant jellyfish Most jellyfish are white or transparent. There are also some exceptional jellyfish species out there, though. The Asian Nomura's jellyfish isn't especially colorful, but it's huge: it has a diameter of up to two meters (6.5 feet) and can weigh more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds).

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Follow the current Scientists consider jellyfish plankton because they're swept along by the current of the sea. The jellyfish isn't great at getting anywhere by itself. It propels itself forward by constricting and relaxing its bell, achieving speeds of up to 10 kilometers per hour (6 mph). Even bugs walk faster.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Pretty and poisonous Jellyfish might look graceful floating through water like squishy goasts, but some of them have extremely dangerous tentacles - like this lion's mane jellyfish. Their tentacles are covered in nematocysts. The animal injects the stinging cells into its prey and kills them with the toxic injection. Plankton, algae, small crabs and fish larvae are all on the menu.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Burns like fire For humans, encounters with the lion's mane jellyfish are very painful: after a sting, our skin burns and develops red welts. At least there's no lethal danger - which can't be said for encounters with the box jellyfish, or sea wasp. This species is at home along the northern and eastern coasts of Australia and in the western Pacific. Its toxin is among the strongest in the animal kingdom.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Colorful special effects What else can jellyfish do? Tons of things! Pelagia noctiluca for example starts glowing as soon as its triggered mechanically, for example by water turbulence. This ability to create light, either alone or with the help of bacteria, is called bioluminescence. Incredible, isn't it?

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Sophisticated life cycle The sexual and asexual reproduction of jellyfish alternates from generation to generation. When jellyfish have produced sexual cells, these cells merge and create a larva type that attaches itself to the seafloor. A polyp emerges from this, and later several new jellyfish emerge from the polyp.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties The sleepyhead of the sea Jellyfish have no brain and no heart. But they do sleep. Surprised? Researchers at the California Institute of Technology have found that the upside-down jellyfish, Cassiopeia - which spends most of its time on the seabed - shows signs of sleep at night. How is that? Well, their pulse drops when they nap. And when they are disturbed, it takes them a while to wake up - just as with humans.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Jellyfish carpaccio Beach towns often have to deal with jellyfish invasions. Bioligists believe this is due to overfishing and the decline of sea turtles and jellyfish-eating fish. But the squishy sea-dweller is also gaining popularity as a delicacy on restaurant tables. It has no natural aroma, which makes it the perfect flavor carrier.

Jellyfish: underrated beauties Stranded If you find a sad blob like this on the beach, it's most likely a jellyfish out of its natural habitat. If you want to do a good deed, grab some gloves for protection and deliver the animal back into the sea. Don't touch it with your bare hands, don't step on it and don't toss it onto your unsuspecting girlfriend while she's sunbathing. Author: Hannah Fuchs (cb)



"We've known about this species being able to do a little evolutionary trickery for maybe 15-20 years," Monty Graham, a jellyfish expert and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, who was not involved in the research, told news agency Reuters.

Scientists compared a set of almost 1,000 genes linked to aging and DNA repair between T. dohrni and other cnidarians. They were then able to present the full range of mRNA expressed by the jellyfish at different stages of the life cycle reversal process.

T. dohrnii isn't the only cnidarian species to self-rejuvenate, but this ability is usually lost once the animals reach sexual maturity, the scientists said.

The study found that variations in T. dohrnii's genome might make it better at copying and repairing DNA. They also appeared to be better at maintaining the ends of chromosomes called telomeres — in humans and other species, telomere length has been found to shorten with age.

It's hoped that unraveling the mysteries of the immortal jellyfish will help provide clues for human aging.

Grahan told Reuters that there was no immediate commercial value from the new findings.

"We can't look at it as, hey, we're going to harvest these jellyfish and turn it into a skin cream," said Graham. "It's one of those papers that I do think will open up a door to a new line of study that's worth pursuing."

