Olaf Scholz at Berlin's airport with a briefcase
Olaf Scholz is making a short visit to Romania Image: Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsRomania

Scholz visits Romania to discuss Black Sea security

40 minutes ago

The German Chancellor is meeting Romania's leaders to discuss defense cooperation in the Black Sea region. He is also set to meet Moldova's President Maia Sandu as her pro-European government faces pressure from Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has embarked on a short visit to Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Monday.

Scholz is set to meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss energy and security policies, as well as European cooperation.

It comes as German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visits Ukraine to discuss rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In Bucharest, Scholz will also attend a meeting with Iohannis and Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

The three will discuss support for Moldova's pro-European government, which has faced recent pressure from Russia-backed protesters.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu says his country is "managing to manage" in a "very difficult region" following Russia's war of agression in Ukraine. Popescu told DW's Tim Sebastian that Kyiv "liberating all of its territories is the best way to keep Moldova's path to the EU open." He also said his country had been the target of Kremlin hybrid attacks for more than 30 years.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics2 hours ago
