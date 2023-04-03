Scholz visits Romania to discuss Black Sea security

The German Chancellor is meeting Romania's leaders to discuss defense cooperation in the Black Sea region. He is also set to meet Moldova's President Maia Sandu as her pro-European government faces pressure from Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has embarked on a short visit to Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Monday.

Scholz is set to meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss energy and security policies, as well as European cooperation.

It comes as German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visits Ukraine to discuss rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In Bucharest, Scholz will also attend a meeting with Iohannis and Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

The three will discuss support for Moldova's pro-European government, which has faced recent pressure from Russia-backed protesters.

zc/rc (dpa, Reuters)