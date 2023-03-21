  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
A file photo of Saad Ibrahim Almadi at a restaurant
Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested in 2021 after he returned to Saudi ArabiaImage: Ibrahim Almadi/AP/picture alliance
Freedom of SpeechSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia releases US national jailed for tweets

26 minutes ago

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old dual citizen, was arrested last year after posting several tweets that were critical of the Saudi government. His family is now fighting to have a travel ban lifted.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oy0k

Saudi authorities have released a US citizen who was sentenced to 19 years in prison last year, the detainee's son said on Tuesday.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old who holds both Saudi and US passports, was arrested last November over tweets that were critical of the war in Yemen, controversial demolition work in Mecca, and the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, among other things.

He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

"All charges have been dropped but we have to fight the travel ban now," his son, Ibrahim Almadi, told Reuters news agency. 

Neither Saudi nor US officials confirmed the the family's reports.

Straining relations

Almadi is a US citizen of Saudi origin. He had been living in retirement in Florida, but was arrested by Saudi authorities after he returned to Riyadh last year.

The arrest and subsequent imprisonment of Almadi risked further tensions between Washington and Riyadh, two longtime allies that have been at odds over oil output cuts and human rights issues in recent years.

The US State Department said last year it had "consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government" and that "exercising freedom of expression should never be criminalized."

Saudi Arabia dismisses criticism over Khashoggi murder

Saudis jailed for critical tweets

Abdullah Alaoudh, Saudi director at the US-based group Freedom Initiative, said Almadi "should have never spent a day behind bars for innocuous tweets."

However, just last week, Saudi state television showed prisoners who had been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for posting critical tweets. They are the latest in a long list of political prisoners jailed by the conservative kingdom.

"There are far too many people in detention in Saudi Arabia who do not have the benefits of US citizenship to draw attention to their cases," Alaoudh said.

"Almadi's release shows that strategic pressure works, and US officials should continue to press for release of prisoners and lifting of travel bans."

zc/es (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Saudi Arabia's new Kaaba-style commercial cube in Riyadh

Saudi identity makeover is in full swing before Ramadan

Saudi identity makeover is in full swing before Ramadan

A commercial Kaaba-style building, new national holidays and a strict new set of Ramadan rules point toward a national identity less anchored to religion. Observers say Saudis won't likely resist the changes.
PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Despite a push for transformation in Saudi Arabia, analysts say a political opening remains out of sight. But being host to future international sporting events could make a difference for the the kingdom.
PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen fire at Russian positions near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Japan PM Kishida to visit Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A convoy carrying men with guns along on a dirt road

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Armoured vehicles take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army

How North Korea's weapons overshadow human rights abuses

How North Korea's weapons overshadow human rights abuses

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sascha Schwartz

Post-vac syndrome — the forgotten COVID victims

Post-vac syndrome — the forgotten COVID victims

Health9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two black-and-white photos of Georgi Markov (left) attached by paperclips to a faded color photograph of Francesco Gullino (right)

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Crime9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Smoke covers the Presidential Palace compound in Baghdad, 21 March 2003, during a massive US-led air raid on the Iraqi capital.

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

Conflicts13 hours ago02:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry holding up her arm at a podium during a press conference in February, 2023.

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

EqualityMarch 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe19 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage