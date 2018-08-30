 Saudi Arabia plans to dig canal turning Qatar into an island | News | DW | 31.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi Arabia plans to dig canal turning Qatar into an island

A senior Saudi official has appeared to confirm Riyadh's plans to dig a canal separating Qatar from the mainland, turning it into an island. Qatar has been diplomatically isolated from its neighbors for over a year.

A port in Doha, Qatar (picture-alliance/dpa/Zumapress)

A senior adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared to confirm that the kingdom is considering digging a canal along the border with the Qatari peninsula, effectively turning it into an island.

"I am impatiently waiting for details on the implementation of the Salwa island project, a great, historic project that will change the geography of the region," Saud al-Qahtani posted on Twitter Friday.

Reports of the canal first emerged back in April on Sabq, a news website with close links to the Saudi royal family. However, al-Qahtani's remarks were the clearest reference yet that the Saudi regime is serious about the initiative.

Watch video 04:47
Now live
04:47 mins.

Qatari FM: Saudis 'refuse to engage in dialogue'

The original report suggested that the canal would stretch some 60 kilometers (37 miles) along the Qatari border and measure around 200 meters (650 feet) in width. The cost of the project is expected to reach up to 2.8 billion riyals (€645 million, $750 million). Part of the canal is expected to host a nuclear waste facility.

Further reports in the Makkah newspaper suggested that five unnamed construction companies had been invited to bid on the project, with a winner set to be announced in September.

Read more: Qatar's foreign minister accuses Saudi Arabia of sparking humanitarian crisis

Karte Countries that severed ties with Qatar ENG

Qatar's regional row

Saudi Arabia's canal project marks the latest stress point between the two oil-rich nations. The Saudi kingdom and its regional allies — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt — cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of harboring close ties to Iran and supporting various terrorist groups.

Read more: Could America's hardline policies towards Iran be a dilemma for Arab countries?

Doha denies the charges and claims the boycott is an attempt to encroach its sovereignty.

Since the dispute erupted last year, Qatar has seen its only land border closed and residents expelled from the boycotting countries. Its state-owned airline Qatar Airways is also barred from flying over its neighbors' airspaces.

Mediation efforts by the US and Kuwait have so far failed to resolve the diplomatic row.

  • BG Katar-GCC | Grenze zwischen Katar und Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/STRINGER )

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Severed ties, broken trust

    Sunni-led Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their Shiite rival, Iran. Doha denies the claim. SA and its allies also imposed sanctions against Doha and presented Qatar with a list of demands. Kuwait has been trying to mediate, and several Western diplomats have toured the region to defuse the row.

  • BG Katar-GCC | Proteste gegen Katars Unterstützung der Muslimbrüder in Kairo (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Elfiqi)

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Instability haunts Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

    Back on March 5, 2014, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain suspended ties with Qatar over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that has been labelled a terrorist organization. Qatar was accused of breaching the 2013 GCC security agreement. Later in November that year, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain agreed to return their ambassadors to Doha after eight months of tension and frozen relations.

  • BG Katar-GCC | Arabischer Frühling in Bahrain (Getty Images/AFP/M. Al-Shaikh)

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Arab Spring and the GCC

    The Arab Spring in 2011 did not lead to uprisings in GCC member states, apart from Bahrain, which crushed Shiite protests with Saudi military support. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have long been concerned Iran could cause unrest among their Shiite populations.

  • BG Katar-GCC | Gaspipeline - Besuch des Außenministers Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2006) (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Brakemeier)

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Pipeline disputes

    Relations between Saudi Arab and Qatar hit a low spot in 2006 after Riyadh withdrew its approval for Qatar’s plans to build a gas pipeline to Kuwait. In the same year, Saudi Arabia also protested against a planned pipeline for taking Qatari gas to the UAE and Oman. In 2005 there had also been Saudi protests against a plan to build a bridge linking Qatar to the UAE.

  • Saudi-Arabien Kämpfe mit Huthi Rebellen an der Grenze zu Jemen (AFP/Getty Images)

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Border clash

    In 1992, three people were killed in a border clash between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Qatar claimed that Saudi Arabia had attacked the border post at Khafus. Saudi Arabia responded that the clash had taken place on Saudi territory.

  • Karte Mitgledsstaaten Gulf Cooperation Council ENG

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Border dispute

    In 1965 an agreement was reached on where the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia would lie. But the issue was not completely settled until decades later. After three years of wrangling, the two countries signed a border demarcation agreement in 1996. It took more than a decade after this for it to be fully implemented.

  • USA UN New York Vollversammlung der Vereinten Nationen Gebäude (picture-alliance/AA/ C. Ozdel)

    Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

    Territorial disputes

    In 1991, Doha took a border dispute with Bahrain over the Hawar Islands to the United Nations International Court of Justice. Armed confrontation between the two countries had been narrowly avoided in 1986 due to timely Saudi intervention. Later, the ICJ ruled in favor of Bahrain. Qatar was awarded the Janan Islands.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

What is the Qatar crisis?

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, along with several Arab allies, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and beyond. DW examines the players, their interests and the implications. (21.07.2017)  

Opinion: Autocracy versus pluralism in the Qatar crisis

Saudi Arabia has yet to present a single reasonable argument in its row with Qatar, says Kersten Knipp. Serious power interests are at stake – as is, above all, the political culture of the whole region. (16.07.2017)  

Hajj begins amid Qatar-Saudi tensions and Egypt's economic woes

The six-day Muslim pilgrimage known as the hajj welcomed 1.6 million Muslims as relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain tense. Many Egyptians have been unable to afford the journey as the economy splutters. (18.08.2018)  

Top UN court rules in favor of Qatari citizens' rights

The International Court of Justice has ordered the United Arab Emirates to reunite Qatari families affected by its policies. Abu Dhabi broke diplomatic ties with its neighbor as part of a Saudi-led effort in 2017. (23.07.2018)  

Could America's hardline policies towards Iran be a dilemma for Arab countries?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced new economic sanctions and a more hardline American policy towards Iran. How are Middle Eastern nations likely to react? (22.05.2018)  

Qatar's foreign minister accuses Saudi Arabia of sparking humanitarian crisis

In a DW interview, Qatar's foreign minister has slammed Saudi Arabia for "destabilizing the region." The minister said Riyadh is using what it calls security concerns as a "smoke screen" to harm Qatar's economy. (22.11.2017)  

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years

The current diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar is not the first time that wealthy Gulf neighbors have been through rough patches. DW takes a look at the history of Middle Eastern regional discord. (22.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Qatari FM: Saudis 'refuse to engage in dialogue'  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien - Beginn des Hadsch

Hajj begins amid Qatar-Saudi tensions and Egypt's economic woes 18.08.2018

The six-day Muslim pilgrimage known as the hajj welcomed 1.6 million Muslims as relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain tense. Many Egyptians have been unable to afford the journey as the economy splutters.

Türkei Ankara Rede Erdogan

Can Turkey turn to the Arab world for economic support? 13.08.2018

The collapse of the lira and the diplomatic row with the United States has sent Recep Tayyip Erdogan scrambling for help from his allies, including in Arab countries. However, experts say he may find support lacking.

Qatar, Doha: Blick auf die Skyline

Top UN court rules in favor of Qatari citizens' rights 23.07.2018

The International Court of Justice has ordered the United Arab Emirates to reunite Qatari families affected by its policies. Abu Dhabi broke diplomatic ties with its neighbor as part of a Saudi-led effort in 2017.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 