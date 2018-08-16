Hajj begins amid Qatar-Saudi tensions and Egypt's economic woes

Qatar accused Saudi Arabia of blocking its citizens from attending this year's hajj because of the ongoing diplomatic feud. The Saudi government has denied the charge, saying Qataris were still traveling to Mecca.

A quota system entitled about 1,200 Qataris to attend this year's ritual ceremony but Qatar said it had been impossible for its citizens to get permits. It blames the ongoing diplomatic dispute with its Gulf neighbors — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee said Riyadh had shut down an electronic registration system used by travel agencies to obtain permits for Qatari pilgrims.

"There is no chance this year for Qatari citizens and residents to travel for hajj," the committee's Abdullah al-Kaabi said. "Registration of pilgrims from the State of Qatar remains closed, and residents of Qatar cannot be granted visas as there are no diplomatic missions."

Qataris reach Mecca

A Saudi official denied the allegation and put the blame on Qatar, saying they were the ones who had blocked access to the registration links.

A group of Qatari pilgrims had arrived in Mecca, according to an official at Saudi Arabia's hajj ministry, although he didn't say how many or if they traveled directly from Qatar. Last year more than 1,600 Qatari pilgrims attended the hajj, he said.

Three travel agencies in Doha said they stopped selling hajj packages which can cost as much as 120,000 riyals ($33,000 or €28,000)

"Last year we lost a lot of money as the crisis started after we had booked everything in Mecca and Medina and we had to pay people back," said one travel agency manager in Doha who didn't want to be named. he said that this year, nobody had really tried "as people have understood there is no way to go there in these circumstances."

The Hajj by the numbers The Hajj by the numbers... In Mecca, pilgrims pray while they walk around the cube-shaped Kaaba at the center of one of Islam's holiest sites. All Muslims who are physically and financially able are expected to visit the holy site at least once in their lifetime. More than 2 million pilgrims are expected to attend the hajj this year; in 1941 there were just 24,000 attendees.

The Hajj by the numbers 7 times around Walking counter-clockwise, Muslims circle the cube-shaped Kaaba, which represents the metaphorical house of God, as they recite prayers.

The Hajj by the numbers 54 milion pilgrims Some 54 million pilgrims have attended the hajj over the past 25 years. Saudi officials believe that, by 2030, some 30 million pilgrims will visit the country's holy sites at Mecca and Medina every year.

The Hajj by the numbers 8 million copies Officials say 8 million copies of the Quran, in various translations, as well as other religious books will be handed out during the five-day gathering.

The Hajj by the numbers 2,000 dead The threat of a terror attack remains ever present but stampedes have historically posed the biggest threat. Thousands have been trampled to death over the years. The deadliest stampede occurred in 2015 when more than 2,000 people were killed, according to three international news agencies. The Saudi government maintains the death toll was 769.

The Hajj by the numbers 180 ambulances Some 25 hospitals along with 180 ambulances and 30,000 health particioners are on hand to provide emrgency medical care. Tens of thosuands of air-conditioned tents have also been set-up as temperatures are expected to top 40C (105F) throughout the week.

The Hajj by the numbers 3,000 WiFi points About 16,000 telecommunication towers have been installed, along with 3,000 WiFi access points.

The Hajj by the numbers 18,000 security personnel Some 18,000 civil defense employees are among the tens of thousands of security personnel. Thousands of security cameras have also been deployed.

The Hajj by the numbers By air and by land Pilgrims are arriving by land and by air. About 14,000 international and domestic flights, along with 21,000 buses, have ferried pilgrims to the holy site.



Egypt is hard-hit

Skyrocketing prices of fuel and electricity have hit Egyptians hard, forcing many to indefinitely delay travel plans to the annual hajj.

Mahmoud Aouni, a 47-year-old youth ministry employee, said he had always wanted to make the pilgrimage to Mecca but now wonders if he'll ever be able to afford it.

"They say charity begins at home," he said. "In the current economic climate, that's where it stays."

Last year 80,000 Egyptians journeyed to the hajj but officials say they are looking at a 20 percent drop-off this year, with only 64,000 expected to attend.

"No one can fork out enough for religious obligations," Aouni said. "How can I undertake the hajj when I can barely afford to run a household?"

"Before 2010, five or six of my neighbors would go each year," he added. "Now, it's one person from the neighborhood every three or four years."

