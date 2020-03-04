Sanders, Biden battle it out for six states on 'Big Tuesday'

As six US states go to the polls to select their Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential elections, frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face each other in a race for over 350 delegates on "Big Tuesday."

With 125 delegates, all eyes are on Michigan, followed closely by Washington, which has 89 delegates to offer. Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14) finish the round-up. Overall, this round of voting makes up close to 10% of the total delegates in the Democratic race.

Read more: Opinion: Joe Biden's comeback shows Democrats desire unity

Following a stellar performance at "Super Tuesday" last week, former vice president Biden took a comfortable lead against Sanders, after some disappointing results in the initial states. Sanders, who suffered a setback in some important states like Texas and North Carolina, is hoping to make a comeback with Michigan.

Polling out of the state, however, shows that Biden may have a comfortable lead over the Vermont senator, as the moderates and centrists of the Democratic Party rally around Biden's campaign.

Watch video 03:33 Share Does age really matter? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZBPe US presidential elections – does age really matter?

Sanders' platform is more progressive, laying emphasis on a complete overhaul of the country's health-care system, affordable higher education and criminal justice reform.

While the Democratic race began with over 20 candidates running for the nomination, big names like Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Mike Bloomberg stepped out of the running after disappointing results in the initial phase. Biden, Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are still running, but Gabbard only has two delegates.

Notably, both Biden and Sanders canceled their campaign rallies late Tuesday amid coronavirus fears.

see/rc (dpa, AP)

>> DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.