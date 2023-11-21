Sanchi: Benefits and challenges of India's first solar city

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaSanchi: Benefits and challenges of India's first solar cityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel11/21/2023November 21, 2023Sanchi, a UNESCO heritage site, is India's first "solar city" as part of the country CO2 emissions reduction goals. The city in Madhya Pradesh faces unique challenge of becoming a pioneer in renewable energy technology.https://p.dw.com/p/4Yse3Advertisement