  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Sanchi: Benefits and challenges of India's first solar city

Jessica Goel
November 21, 2023

Sanchi, a UNESCO heritage site, is India's first "solar city" as part of the country CO2 emissions reduction goals. The city in Madhya Pradesh faces unique challenge of becoming a pioneer in renewable energy technology.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yse3