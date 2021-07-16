Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Salzburg Festival

The Salzburg Festival is one of the world's largest and in artistically most renowned festivals. Concert, opera and theater are its three central elements.

Founded in 1920 by author Hugo von Hofmannsthal, director Max Reinhardt and composer Richard Strauss, the Salzburg Festival is one of superlatives. Part of its aura is high society seeing and being seen on the "street that stands for the world" between the Grand Festspielhaus and the Felsenreitschule (Summer Riding School). As for the performers, the lineup reads like a Who's Who of classical music.

Salzburger Festspiele 2020.Festspielhaus Salzburg.Dom Salzburg, Jedermann Bühne, 100 Jahre Festspiele.Foto: Franz Neumayr 16.8.2020 - 20200816_PD8123 |

Salzburg Festival's centenary celebrations extended 16.07.2021

Unfazed by the pandemic, stars from all over the world, including Anna Netrebko, are coming to Salzburg to restart postponed 100th anniversary celebrations.
Personnel cleans the big hall of the Mozart cinema in Salzburg on May 18, 2021, as cultural institutions prepare to reopen tomorrow on May 19, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 pamndemic. - Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why the Salzburg Festival wasn't canceled during the pandemic 19.05.2021

The Austrian music festival was one of the rare major festivals held with a live audience last year. With its Whitsun event, this is now year two of the "miracle of Salzburg."
ARCHIV - 20.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Classical music festivals 2021: What's up in Germany and elsewhere? 12.02.2021

Bachfest, Bayreuth Festival, Salzburg Festival: Organizers are hopeful even as the coronavirus forces them to modify their plans for spring and summer concerts.
Russischer Pianist Daniil Trifonov

Daniil Trifonov: Mental practice and artistic vision 12.09.2020

He's reached the summit — and is not yet 30. The much-lauded piano virtuoso told DW how he's weathered the coronavirus crisis — and what's in store for Trifonov fans in the near future.
Der österreichischer Schlagzeuger und Multi-Perkussionist Martin Grubinger posiert am 08.10.2014 auf dem Gelände des Industriedenkmals _Kunstwerk Carlshütte_ in Büdelsdorf (Schleswig-Holstein) vor einer Fotowand. Foto: Olaf Malzahn | Verwendung weltweit

Rethinking music, by percussionist Martin Grubinger 07.09.2020

The coronavirus pandemic can be an opportunity for the arts, says Austrian percussionist Martin Grubinger — if we understand the signals right.
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Jedermann 2020: Tobias Moretti (Jedermann), Caroline Peters (Buhlschaft) via Gaby Reucher

Salzburg Festival director: 'Arts are indispensable' 01.09.2020

Markus Hinterhäuser made the festival possible in the pandemic, but would find another such season difficult to imagine. He told DW why it was all still worth it.
Österreich Salzburger Festspiele 2020. Wiener Philharmoniker nehmen den Applaus entgegen. Foto: Rick Fulker / DW am 28.8.2020

The Salzburg Festival defies the coronavirus 31.08.2020

The prominent Austrian festival of music and drama was one of the very few to take place at all: Impressions from the last days at the Salzburg Festival.
Joana Mallwitz Musikalische Leitung Christof Loy Regie

First woman to conduct an opera series at the Salzburg Festival 19.08.2020

Joana Mallwitz is making waves in the classical music world, even during a pandemic. Her debut at the Salzburg Festival is a career highlight.
Richard Strauss: „Der Rosenkavalier“, 1960 Dirigent: Herbert von Karajan Regie: Rudolf Hartmann Hilde Güden (Sophie), Sena Jurinac (Octavian) © Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Ellinger Quelle: https://www.salzburgmuseum.at/fileadmin/Salzburg_Museum/12_Presse/2020/Salzburger_Festspiele/Festpiele_NEU_Juli_2020/SM_Bildliste.pdf (zuletzt aufgerufen am 28. Juli 2020)

100 years of the Salzburg Festival 31.07.2020

One of the world's top festivals of opera, serious music and theater, which has been going on for a century, all began with a stopgap solution.
Richard Strauss: „Der Rosenkavalier“, 1960 Dirigent: Herbert von Karajan Regie: Rudolf Hartmann Hilde Güden (Sophie), Sena Jurinac (Octavian) © Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Ellinger Quelle: https://www.salzburgmuseum.at/fileadmin/Salzburg_Museum/12_Presse/2020/Salzburger_Festspiele/Festpiele_NEU_Juli_2020/SM_Bildliste.pdf (zuletzt aufgerufen am 28. Juli 2020)

How the Salzburg Festival came to Salzburg 100 years ago 31.07.2020

During World War I, a poet, a composer and a director had a common dream — and out of it came what was to become arguably the world's most prestigious arts festival.
Festspielpause in der Hofstallgasse bei den Salzburger Festspielen 2011. Besucher einer Aufführung im Großen Festspielhaus genießen die Abendstimmung vor der Festung Hohensalzburg und den Türmen von Stift St. Peter - 20110804_PD3697 |

Salzburg Festival to be held despite COVID-19 restrictions 10.06.2020

The famous festival celebrates its 100th anniversary. It is actually going to take place, and even if it has been shortened a bit due to the coronavirus restrictions, its program features more events than expected.
ARCHIV - 24.09.2011, Sachsen, Leipzig: Der Tenor und Dirigent Peter Schreier, steht im Leipziger Gewandhaus zur Verleihung des Internationalen Mendelssohn-Preises. Der Tenor starb am Mittwoch nach langer Krankheit im Alter von 84 Jahren.(zu dpa Opernsänger Peter Schreier gestorben) Foto: Peter Endig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opera tenor and conductor Peter Schreier dies at 84 26.12.2019

Veteran German tenor turned conductor Peter Schreier has died aged 84 in Dresden. Trained in former East Germany, he performed in more than 60 operatic roles — from New York to Milan to Salzburg — until retirement.
Sehenswürdigkeiten Salzburg, Blick vom Kapuzinerberg auf die Salzburger Altstadt und auf die Festung Hohensalzburg, Untersberg im Hintergrund

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg 13.11.2019

Narrow lanes, spacious squares, Baroque splendor and a glorious panoramic mountain view: the city where Mozart was born offers a perfect backdrop for the Salzburg Festival, one of Europe's loveliest summer festivals.
REGIE Michael Sturminger BESETZUNG Peter Lohmeyer, Tobias Moretti, Edith Clever, Gregor Bloéb, Markus Kofler, Helmut Mooshammer, Michael Masula, Martina Stilp, Valery Tscheplanowa, Björn Meyer, Tino Hillebrand, Christoph Franken, Mavie Hörbiger, Falk Rockstroh

In Salzburg, 'Everyman' is an investment banker 22.07.2019

The 99th Salzburg Festival began with a repeat of the 2017 staging of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's mystery play "Jedermann." In it, Russian actress Valery Cheplanova is decked out as a vamp in a pants suit.
Mavie Hörbiger, Werke, Tobias Moretti, Jedermann, Jedermann, Salzburger Festspiele, 20180718 © Wildbild/KathiLeissing |

The Salzburg Festival kicks off, celebrating both tradition and innovation 20.07.2018

With nine new productions, nearly 90 concerts and a host of theatrical performances, this year's Salzburg Festival has plenty to offer culture lovers. Performers on the roster are some of world's best.
Jury member Shirin Neshat speaks during a news conference at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. The 2013 Berlin film festival kicks off on Thursday with The Grandmaster, a martial arts epic from Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai who is also presiding over this year's jury. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Why Shirin Neshat complicates 'Aida' at the Salzburg Festival 07.08.2017

With Anna Netrebko in the title role, Verdi's "Aida" got a fresh staging at this year's Salzburg Festival. Iranian stage director and film artist Shirin Neshat told DW why she made "Aida" more complex than usual.

Show more articles