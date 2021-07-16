The Salzburg Festival is one of the world's largest and in artistically most renowned festivals. Concert, opera and theater are its three central elements.

Founded in 1920 by author Hugo von Hofmannsthal, director Max Reinhardt and composer Richard Strauss, the Salzburg Festival is one of superlatives. Part of its aura is high society seeing and being seen on the "street that stands for the world" between the Grand Festspielhaus and the Felsenreitschule (Summer Riding School). As for the performers, the lineup reads like a Who's Who of classical music.