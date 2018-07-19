 Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike

Ryanair cabin crew protests across Europe have caused 600 flights to be cancelled with 100,000 passengers affected. The strikes come as more than 300 Ryanair staff in Ireland are warned they may lose their jobs.

Ryanair workers strike in Madrid, Spain (Reuters/S. Vera)

Ryanair on Wednesday said it had issued potential redundancy notices to some 300 staff in Ireland, as cabin crews in Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Italy strike over working conditions.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier said in a statement that it had given 90 days' notice to more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew as it plans to cut its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24 aircraft for this winter.

Read more: Up in the air? Ryanair’s growing pains

The airline said there had been "a downturn in forward bookings and airfares in Ireland partly as a result of recent rolling strikes by Irish pilots" which "has had a negative effect on high fare bookings and forward air fares as consumer confidence in the reliability of our Irish flight schedules has been disturbed."

EU countries strike

Cabin crew in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy were striking on Wednesday and Thursday over pay and work conditions, causing 600 flights to be canceled over two days, with 100,000 passengers affected.

The airline, which flies in 37 countries and carried 130 million passengers last year, avoided extensive strikes before Christmas by recognizing trade unions for the first time in its 32-year history, but hasn't reached an agreement on terms with several of them.

Read more: The changing skies of Europe

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Ryanair cabin crew on strike

Labour unions in Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Italy claim that employees are hired by Ryanair or its subsidiaries under contracts governed by countries where they are not based, which reduces their leave allowances, causes wage disparities and impedes the workers' access to state benefits.

In response to the accusations, Ryanair published salary slips for June on its website, arguing that pilots and cabin crew are fairly paid in Portugal, Spain and Belgium, the three countries most affected.

Watch video 00:56
Now live
00:56 mins.

Ryanair warns of disruptions as union talks drag

Unions say negotiations 'failed'

The two major unions representing pilots and cabin crews in Spain, USO and Sicpla, said negotiations with Ryanair over the contracts of more than 4,000 cabin crews across Europe had failed.

In Italy, protests were planned at airports where Ryanair operates and the Italian unions said they were seeking a collective contract that recognizes workers' rights but Ryanair has refused to negotiate with them.

"We apologize to the 50,000 Belgium, Spain and Portugal customers whose flights today were canceled," Ryanair tweeted on Wednesday.

It said all other scheduled flights were "operating as normal" on Wednesday, but air-traffic control staff shortages in France, Germany and Greece delayed 50 of the airline's 345 early morning flights.

law/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing near Frankfurt

A Ryanair flight bound for Croatia had to land at a western German airport after experiencing cabin pressure problems. Some 33 passengers from the flight were taken to the hospital complaining of earaches and headaches. (14.07.2018)  

Up in the air? Ryanair’s growing pains

The low-cost Irish airline has suffered its most turbulent period, with almost a million individual flight cancellations announced in the space of two weeks. But what’s behind the drama and can the carrier soar again? (29.09.2017)  

Higher fuel costs, pilot pay shrink Ryanair profit

Ryanair said its first-quarter profit dropped more than a fifth due to higher fuel costs and salaries for pilots. The budget carrier is under growing pressure to improve pay and conditions for its staff. (23.07.2018)  

The changing skies of Europe

Airlines are going out of business but the current consolidation in European aviation is "long overdue" say experts. More change is coming, but, overall, things look good for consumers as competition stays fierce. (14.12.2017)  

Airlines file EU complaint over French strikes

Four European airlines have complained to the European Commission over what they say is France's failure to tackle strikes by air traffic controllers. They say the strikes are hindering people's freedom of movement. (24.07.2018)  

Ryanair recognizes pilots' union for first time

Ryanair has officially signed a deal to recognize a British pilots' union, the first recognition of a union in the history of the carrier. But it remains unclear whether more deals with other unions will follow. (30.01.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ryanair cabin crew on strike  

Ryanair warns of disruptions as union talks drag  

Related content

Warnstreik bei Fluggesellschaft Ryanair

Higher fuel costs, pilot pay shrink Ryanair profit 23.07.2018

Ryanair said its first-quarter profit dropped more than a fifth due to higher fuel costs and salaries for pilots. The budget carrier is under growing pressure to improve pay and conditions for its staff.

Ryanair will Aer Lingus übernehmen

Ryanair passengers brace for more flight cancellations 12.07.2018

Irish budget carrier Ryanair has confirmed it's canceling some 30 flights Thursday after pilots based in Ireland announced a 24-hour strike. They want the airline to meet their demands over new working practices.

Deutschland Streik am Flughafen Frankfurt Anzeigetafel

Jump in German flight delays stokes fears of travel chaos 05.07.2018

Holiday travelers in Germany ought to brace themselves for an uncomfortable summer: Germany’s airline industry is suffering a sharp increase in delays and cancellations. Carriers face multi-million damage claims.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike

Kit Kat loses bid to trademark four-finger shape

Top EU court rules new breeding tech counts as GMOs

Trump-Juncker meeting: EU readies retaliatory tariffs worth $20 billion