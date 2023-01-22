  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Franco-German relations
War in Ukraine
A file picture of a Ryanair Boeing 737
The flight took off from Katowice for Athens (file photo)Image: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeGreece

Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb threat

15 minutes ago

Greek and Hungarian planes were said to have escorted the flight headed from Poland to Greece after a bomb alert was reported to authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MYkw

Greek F-16 fighters were scrambled on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece, following a bomb threat reported to authorities, a Defense Ministry source told the AFP news agency.

As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea as a precaution, but then allowed to land at the city's main international airport.

"The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don't know where the information originally came from," Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou said.

"There were 190 people on board including the crew," she said.

The Boeing 737 had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes.

A bomb disposal team was on site, the Greek state news agency ANA reported.

This a developing news story, more to follow.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron

Scholz and Macron celebrate 60 years of Elysee Treaty

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Herero and Nama protesters demanding reparations in Windhoek in September 2021

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two female Rohingya stand amidst destroyed home at refugee camp in Inida

India: Are Rohingya refugees being targeted by arson?

India: Are Rohingya refugees being targeted by arson?

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

Media5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage