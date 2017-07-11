Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga goes on trial

A wealthy businessman who prosecutors say played a "substantial" role in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, in which around 800,000 people were killed, went on trial at a UN tribunal in The Hague on Thursday.

Felicien Kabuga, 87, is one of the last people charged over the genocide to face justice after succeeding in evading arrest until May 2020, when he was detained near Paris.

He was transferred to The Hague to stand trial at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, a court that deals with remaining cases from UN tribunals for Rwanda and the Balkan wars, which are now closed.

Judges at the tribunal said Kabuga would not be present at the opening of the trial but said proceedings would go ahead nonetheless. Kabuga's lawyers had argued unsuccessfully that he was not fit to stand trial. However, on the advice of doctors who examined Kabuga, the trial will run for just two hours per day.

Rwanda's genocide saw hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tutsis, but also moderate ethnic Hutus, killed by members of the country's Hutu majority.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide A signal to extremists On April 6, 1994, unidentified attackers shot down a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana as it was about to land at Kigali airport. President Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart and eight other passengers died in the crash. The next day organized killings began. Massacres continued over the course of three months, and at least 800,000 Rwandans lost their lives.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Targeted killings After the assassination of the president, Hutu extremists attacked the Tutsi minority and Hutus who stood in their way. The murderers were well-prepared, and targeted human rights activists, journalists and politicians. One of the first victims on April 7 was Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiymana.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Foreign nationals rescued While thousands of Rwandans were being killed every day, Belgian and French special forces evacuated about 3,500 foreigners. On April 13, Belgian paratroopers rescued seven German employees and their families from Deutsche Welle's relay transmitting station in Kigali. Only 80 of 120 local staff members survived the genocide.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Appeals for help As early as January 1994, UNAMIR commander Romeo Dallaire wanted to act on information he had received about an "anti-Tutsi extermination" plot. The warning he sent to the UN on January 11, later known as the "genocide fax," went unheard. And his desperate appeals after the genocide began were rejected by Kofi Annan, who was Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations at the time.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Hate media The Mille Collines radio station (RTLM) and Kangura, a weekly magazine, stoked ethnic hatred. In 1990, Kangura published the racist "Hutu Ten Commandments." Mille Collines radio, which was known for its pop music and sports programs, fueled the genocide by urging Hutu civilians to hunt down and kill Tutsis. Director Milo Rau devoted his film "Hate Radio" to these appalling broadcasts (photo).

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Refuge in a hotel In Kigali, Paul Rusesabagina hid more than 1,000 people in the Hotel Des Mille Collines. Rusesabagina had taken over the position of the hotel's Belgian manager, who left the country. With a great deal of alcohol and money, he managed to prevent Hutu militias from killing the refugees. In many other places where people sought refuge, they were not able to escape the slaughter.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Massacres in churches Churches were no longer sanctuaries. About 4,000 men, women and children were murdered with axes, knives and machetes in the church of Ntarama near Kigali. Today, the church is one of the country's many genocide memorials. Rows of skulls, human bones as well as bullet marks in the walls are a reminder of what happened there.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide France's role The French government maintained close ties to the Hutu regime. When the French army intervened in June, it enabled soldiers and militiamen responsible for the genocide to flee to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and even take their weapons with them. They still pose a threat to Rwanda today.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Streams of refugees During the genocide, millions of Rwandan Tutsis and Hutus fled to Tanzania, Zaire and Uganda. Some 2 million of them went to Zaire alone. These included former members of the army and perpetrators of the genocide, who soon founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia that is still terrorizing the population in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo today.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Capture of the capital On July 4, 1994, rebels from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) patrolled the area around the Church of the Holy Family in Kigali. By that time, they had liberated most of the country and routed the perpetrators of the genocide. However, human rights activists also accused the rebels of committing crimes, for which no one has been held accountable to this day.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide End of the genocide On July 18, 1994, the RPF's leader, Major General Paul Kagame, declared that the war against the government troops was over. The rebels were in control of the capital and other important towns. Initially, they installed a provisional government. Paul Kagame became Rwanda's president in the year 2000.

100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide Lasting scars The genocide went on for almost three months. The victims were often slaughtered with machetes. Neighbors killed neighbors. Not even babies and elderly people were spared, and the streets were strewn with corpses and body parts. It's not only the physical scars on the bodies of the survivors that remind Rwandans of the genocide. A deep trauma also remains. Author: Andrea Schmidt



What charges is Felicien Kabuga facing?

Kabuga is charged with genocide, incitement to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide as well as persecution, extermination and murder in connection with Rwanda's 1994 ethnic slaughter.

The indictment against him alleges that he helped incite the killing of ethnic Tutsis through the radio broadcaster he co-founded and financed, Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM).

He is also accused of having financed the purchase of weapons that militias used to kill Tutsis and those suspected of supporting them.

Kabuga rose from poverty to become one of Rwanda's richest men

According to the indictment, Kabuga and his associates "operated RTLM in a manner that furthered hatred and violence against Tutsis and others perceived as 'accomplices' or 'allies' ... and agreed to disseminate an anti-Tutsi message with the goal to eliminate the Tutsi ethnic group in Rwanda.''

The indictment also said RTLM provided Hutu militias with information on the location of Tutsis, allowing them to be hunted down and killed.

Kabuga has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

What happened during the Rwandan genocide?

The mass killing of the Tutsi minority in Rwanda is widely thought to have been triggered by the shooting down of a plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana, a member of the Hutu majority, in the capital, Kigali, on April 6, 1994.

After Tutsis were blamed for the plane crash, Hutu extremists began indiscriminately killing members of the minority group and those seen as supporting them, aided by the army, police and militias.

The slaughter, which occurred against the background of the Rwandan Civil War, continued for some 100 days.

tj/sms (Reuters, AP)