Genocide

The Genocide Convetion as found in Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) defines genocide as intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Under the Genocide Convention, genocide crimes include targeted killing of certain group members, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of a particular group, inflicting conditions of life on the group with the intent of causing its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures to prevent births within the group, transferring children from one group to another. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to genocide.

Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh remains unlikely

Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh remains unlikely 24.08.2022

The attitude toward Rohingya people in Myanmar seems to be changing. However, the return of refugees from neighboring Bangladesh five years after the army drove them out is not expected any time soon.
Africa revives push for colonial-era reparations

Africa revives push for colonial-era reparations 04.08.2022

For years, Africa's push for reparations from European nations for colonial-era wrongs has been piecemeal. Now the continent wants to consolidate ongoing campaigns.
Pope Francis says abuse at Canada's Indigenous residential schools was cultural 'genocide'

Pope Francis says abuse at Canada's Indigenous residential schools was cultural 'genocide' 30.07.2022

Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada, Pope Francis said he didn't use the term "genocide" during his trip because it never came to mind.
Myanmar: UN court rules Rohingya genocide case can proceed

Myanmar: UN court rules Rohingya genocide case can proceed 22.07.2022

The International Court of Justice has thrown out Myanmar's objections to queries over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority. This paves the way for the case to be heard in full, a process that could take years.
Marking 80 years since the murder of Warsaw's Jews

Marking 80 years since the murder of Warsaw's Jews 21.07.2022

In July 1942, the SS launched its operation to systematically exterminate the Jews of Warsaw. A march to commemorate this genocide is taking place in Poland on Friday.
Wolf's Lair: the bunker where Hitler planned war and genocide

Wolf's Lair: the bunker where Hitler planned war and genocide 20.07.2022

Tourists in Poland can visit the ruins of Adolf Hitler's Wolf's Lair, the bunker where he oversaw the war, the Holocaust, and survived an assassination attempt. DW's Suzanne Cords took a look around.
China: Xi Jinping visits Xinjiang for first time since Uyghur crackdown

China: Xi Jinping visits Xinjiang for first time since Uyghur crackdown 15.07.2022

The rare visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Xinjiang comes as the US and others slam China for its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs. The Chinese leader praised the work going on in the region.
Srebrenica massacre: Netherlands apologizes after 27 years

Srebrenica massacre: Netherlands apologizes after 27 years 11.07.2022

On the 27th anniversary of the atrocity that killed 8,000 Muslim men and boys, the Netherlands apologized to the relatives of victims and survivors for Dutch peacekeepers' failure to prevent the slaughter.
M23 rejects ceasefire deal signed between Congo and Rwanda

M23 rejects ceasefire deal signed between Congo and Rwanda 07.07.2022

The rebel group called the de-escalation deal between DRC and Rwanda "irrelevant" amid new clashes with Congo’s military. M23 also said it would only negotiate with Kinshasa.

Armenia, Turkey agree to partially open border closed for decades

Armenia, Turkey agree to partially open border closed for decades 01.07.2022

Turkey and Armenia agreed on the next step toward normalizing relations and will open a border to nationals from other countries. Turks and Armenians, for now, will still not be able to cross.
Why Rwanda doesn't celebrate Independence Day

Why Rwanda doesn't celebrate Independence Day 30.06.2022

On July 1, Rwanda marks 60 years of independence from Belgium. Unlike other African countries that celebrate with pomp and festivities, Independence Day in Rwanda is a somewhat muted affair.

Yazidis in Iraq: 'Nightmare is unbelievable'

Yazidis in Iraq: 'Nightmare is unbelievable' 06.05.2022

A new round of fighting has driven some 1,000 Yazidi families from their homes. The security situation remains fragile, despite a cease-fire agreed on earlier this week.

Ukraine: Russia says its Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' has sunk — as it happened

Ukraine: Russia says its Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' has sunk — as it happened 14.04.2022

Russia's Defense Ministry said the warship sank while being towed to port after suffering damage from a fire. Ukraine earlier said it had struck the ship with missiles.
What constitutes genocide?

What constitutes genocide? 14.04.2022

Comments by US President Biden calling Russian atrocities in Ukraine a "genocide" have sparked debate. But what exactly constitutes genocide and when can the term be applied?
Ukraine: Allegations of atrocities near Kyiv — what we know so far

Ukraine: Allegations of atrocities near Kyiv — what we know so far 04.04.2022

Photos and videos from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha show mass graves and the bodies of civilians in the streets. Ukraine has accused Russian troops of "genocide," and Western leaders have promised to respond with sanctions.

'The 77 Percent' hosts a debate in Namibia

'The 77 Percent' hosts a debate in Namibia 22.03.2022

Engaging with the descendants of Germany's colonial crimes is no easy task. DW's youth magazine show "The 77 Percent" met with young people from the Herero community in Namibia — and apparently broke the ice.
