The Genocide Convetion as found in Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) defines genocide as intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Under the Genocide Convention, genocide crimes include targeted killing of certain group members, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of a particular group, inflicting conditions of life on the group with the intent of causing its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures to prevent births within the group, transferring children from one group to another. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to genocide.