 Russians in Germany clash over the war in Ukraine | Reporter - On Location | DW | 14.05.2022

Reporter

Russians in Germany clash over the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is driving a wedge between Russian speakers in Germany. Putin’s critics and supporters are fiercely divided. The conflict came to a head on May 9, which marked 77 years since Nazi Germany's surrender.

Watch video 12:29

Barricades, strict regulations, and thousands of police on duty: German authorities predicted May 9 would get heated. Commemorated as "Victory Day” in many former Soviet countries, the date marks 77 years since the surrender of Nazi Germany. But due to the war in Ukraine, the occasion took on a whole new meaning. The divide between Putin’s opponents and supporters was brought into sharp focus. Authorities banned the display of Russian and Ukrainian flags in the hopes of avoiding escalation. But emotions were running high at dueling protests, with demonstrators breaking out in verbal confrontations over Russia’s war in Ukraine. DW reporter Oxana Evdokimova shows the divisions in the Russian-speaking community in Berlin and why many Russians in Germany support Putin and the military aggression in Ukraine.

Embargoed until May 8, 2022 - 16:00 GMT / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a televised speech on May 8, 2022, the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP)

Chancellor Scholz: Putin falsifying history 08.05.2022

(L-R) US State Department's Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pose for a family photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Wangels, northern Germany, on May 13, 2022. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KAY NIETFELD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

G7 foreign ministers discuss Ukraine war 13.05.2022

Wolodymyr Selenskyj (l), Präsident der Ukraine, begrüßt Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Grüne, ). Baerbock ist das erste deutsche Kabinettsmitglied, das seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen die Ukraine in die Hauptstadt Kiew reiste. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Have Germany and Ukraine solved their diplomatic spat? 11.05.2022

Saying never again to war now means standing up to Russian aggression, says German Chancellor Scholz.

Germany commemorates the end of WW II 08.05.2022

DW Reporter' vom 30.4 - Protest gegen Erderwärmung

Young and old tackle climate change 30.04.2022

Hamed Valy | Mode-Choreograph

From Kabul to Berlin: Hamed and Fashion 25.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless 16.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil 09.04.2022

DW-Sendung 'Reporter' Kapon Ukraine Krieg Kämpfer

Meet the foreign fighters joining Ukraine's battle with Russia 03.05.2022

Deutschland | Faris Allaham, Abdul Muakrin Bakran und Anas Allakad

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers 02.04.2022

Polen Przemysl Helferin Wilma Peters

Going the distance: German aid for Ukraine 26.03.2022

Sendung 'Reporter' I Olga Romanova I eine oppositionelle Journalistin

Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine 19.03.2022

Russian opposition figure, former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov speaks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The Kremlin's power-base United Russia Party took an overwhelming victory in national parliament elections, winning three-quarters of the seats, the head of the Central Elections Commission reported Monday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Putin losing confidence in Ukraine war, former Russian PM says 13.05.2022

Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as prime minister under Vladimir Putin in the early 2000s, told DW he believed that the Russian president had "already started to realize that he's losing this war."

ODESSA, UKRAINE - APRIL 25: Ukrainians flee to the west of Ukraine and to Poland by train from Odessa to Przemysl due to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine at the railway station in Odessa, Ukraine, on April 25, 2022. Vladimir Shtanko / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: UN says 6 million have fled since Russian invasion — as it happened 12.05.2022

The UN said 6 million Ukrainians have left country, while over a million have returned home. Meanwhile, Finland's leaders say it should join NATO "without delay."

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MAY 8: Russian tanks in the outskirts of Kharkiv (Ukraine), 8 May 2022 Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: Pro-Russia leaders plan to ask Putin to annex Kherson — as it happened 11.05.2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are being driven out of villages near Kharkiv. And Ukrainian soldiers are in Germany for howitzer training.

STYLELOCATIONU.S President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 and the economy from the East Room of the White House, July 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Washington United States of America - ZUMAp138 20210729_zaa_p138_012 Copyright: xCameronxSmith/WhitexHousex

Did US intelligence-sharing with Ukraine cross a line? 14.05.2022

For years, the US has been arming and training Ukraine's army. But recent reports claim American intelligence is now helping deliver major blows to the Russian military. Could this heat up the Ukraine conflict further?