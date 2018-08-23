 Russian trolls ′promoting discord′ over vaccines | News | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russian trolls 'promoting discord' over vaccines

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University found that trolls' online activity is increasing the risk of global pandemics. Bots also use a false-grassroots technique known as "astroturfing."

A doctor prepares a yellow fever vaccine

A new study published in the American Journal of Public Health on Friday reported that "social media are frequently abused to spread harmful health content," most significantly, anti-vaccine material. The researchers with Johns Hopkins University found that Twitter bots and Russian trolls were to blame for the spread of the disinformation that "increases the risks of global pandemics."

"Anti-vaccine advocates have a significant presence in social media, with as many as 50 percent of tweets about vaccination containing anti-vaccine beliefs," the study found, after analyzing 900 tweets determined to belong to either bots or trolls.

According to the authors, while bots may share malware or false health information, human trolls based in Russia actively "promoted discord."

The  "Weaponized Health Communication" study reported that while "Russian trolls and sophisticated Twitter bots post content about vaccination at significantly higher rates than does the average user," they also gave "equal attention to pro- and anti-vaccination arguments."

They also "seemed designed to provoke a response and prolong an argument."

"This is consistent with a strategy of promoting discord across a range of controversial topics — a known tactic employed by Russian troll account."

Trolls engage in 'astroturfing'

The scientists noted that the trolls were employed a technique called "astroturfing," a term used to identify organizations promoting themselves as grassroots movements but which are in fact funded by moneyed interest groups.

The report cautioned that anti-vaccine content poses significant public health risks, as it has been linked to decreased vaccine uptake rates.

Watch video 26:01
Now live
26:01 mins.

In Good Shape – Vaccinations

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hepatitis - the facts from A to E

Hepatitis attacks the liver and in the worst case can result in cirrhosis or liver carcinoma. But not all forms of Hepatitis are alike. (28.07.2017)  

Twitter admits Russia-linked troll accounts more widespread than first feared

Twitter has identified over 1,000 more accounts tied to the Internet Research Agency, widely considered to be a Kremlin-linked "troll farm." Twitter said it will notify some 700,000 users who were exposed to fake news. (20.01.2018)  

China vaccine scandal sparks fear and fury

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called a scandal over inferior vaccines "vile" and "shocking." Many in China are scared and angry over lax regulations. (23.07.2018)  

Democratic Republic of Congo approves experimental Ebola vaccine use

The Democratic Republic of Congo has given the green light to an experimental vaccine to combat an ongoing Ebola outbreak. While the vaccine is not licensed, it has shown promising signs in a clinical trial. (29.05.2017)  

Dengue: risks and side effects of the world's first vaccine

The world's only Dengue Fever vaccine poses deadly risks. DW talked to the tropical medicine virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit about the problems of this vaccination. (07.02.2018)  

WWW links

Weaponized Health Communication: Twitter Bots and Russian Trolls Amplify the Vaccine Debate

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

In Good Shape – Vaccinations  

Related content

SymboloMobile Device Applications

Want to quell hate speech on social media? Talk to right-wing politicians 28.05.2018

Populist politicians set the tone on European social media, while hate speech on Facebook and Twitter is less prevalent than you may think. We analyzed 40,000 comments, and that's what we found.

Computer-Tastatur

Who are the Russian trolls indicted by the US? 19.02.2018

Journalist and whistleblower Lyudmila Savchuk once worked at Russia's St. Petersburg-based troll factory, hoping to expose it. She spoke to DW about the recent indictment of Russians on charges of election interference.

Symbolbild - Twitter Logo auf Handydisplay

Twitter admits Russia-linked troll accounts more widespread than first feared 20.01.2018

Twitter has identified over 1,000 more accounts tied to the Internet Research Agency, widely considered to be a Kremlin-linked "troll farm." Twitter said it will notify some 700,000 users who were exposed to fake news.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 