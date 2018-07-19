 Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia

Representatives of the Russian army apologized to the Armenian government after conducting unannounced war games in a northwest village of Panik. Russia is Armenia's key military ally and has a base on Armenian soil.

Armenien - russische Militärausstellung in Jerevan (picture alliance/Sputnik/A. Melnikov)

Russian army often presents its latest wares at the arms fair in Yerevan

An unexpected military drill prompted protests from Armenia, after Russian soldiers descended on an Armenian village called Panik, deploying military vehicles and firing blanks.

The village in northwestern Armenia is near military training grounds used by Russian soldiers stationed in the ex-Soviet state.

Commenting on the Tuesday incident, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "those responsible should be punished."

"I see this incident as a provocation aimed at Armenian-Russian relations, and also as a provocation against Armenian sovereignty," Pashinyan said.

Watch video 04:02
Now live
04:02 mins.

Armenia's new leader lays out vision for future

Russian officers apologize

Separately, Armenian defense minister David Tonoyan said he met the commander of the Russian base, Vladimir Elkanov, alongside Russia's top representatives in Armenia.

Read more: Russia mediates as Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of ceasefire violations

Tonoyan said that "the Russian side officially offered their apologies and their assurances that they would be more consistent with the issues of planning and notification" in the future.

Armenian officials also said that the incident is being investigated and that Russian officers pledged it would not happen again.

Russia is a close ally of Armenia, which is locked in a conflict with yet another ex-Soviet state, Azerbaijan, over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia maintains a contingent of several thousand troops on Armenian soil. Ties between Yerevan and Moscow were sorely tested in 2015, when a Russian conscript serving in the base killed seven people. Separately, a local boy was killed after discovering unexploded ordinance.

dj/rc (AP, Interfax)

 

DW recommends

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to respect Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to resume a dialogue to end fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents of the two countries held talks with US, Russian and French mediators. (17.05.2016)  

Russia sends fighter jets to Armenian base

The Russian air force has moved several MiG-29 fighters and other aircraft to its military base in Armenia, officials say. The base is located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Turkish border. (20.02.2016)  

Russia mediates as Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of ceasefire violations

Russia is taking the lead in mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a flare-up of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. There are worries that the explosive conflict could spiral out of control. (07.04.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Armenia's new leader lays out vision for future  

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia

Despite EU sanctions, hotel rooms available in Crimea

EU should create crisis unit for migrant arrivals - Italian PM

Viktor Orban says 'Jews can feel safe' in Hungary during Israel visit