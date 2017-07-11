Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy optimistic as Russian advance pauses

Ukraine's military forces have "the strong potential" to make gains on the battlefield and inflict "significant new losses on the occupiers," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his overnight video address.

Zelenskyy gave the optimistic prognosis after meeting senior commanders with whom he discussed the supply of modern weapons from the West, adding the intensity of attacks on Russian forces had to be stepped up.

Kyiv hopes that advanced weaponry, especially longer-range systems such as HIMARS, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture some of the territory it has lost since February.

According to UK intelligence, Russia's military is likely to have an operational pause of some kind in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back.

"I think they're about to run out of steam. I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks," intelligence chief Richard Moore told a security conference in the US on Thursday.

On Friday, the UK's daily intelligence briefing said that Russia was using air defense missiles in a "secondary ground attack mode," indicating "critical shortages of dedicated ground attack missiles."

However, Russian missiles continue to pound Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy said three people were killed when Russia shelled the second-largest city Kharkiv on Thursday. He said the attacks on civilians add to argument for more Western reinforcements, and HIMARS in particular.

"Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen," Zelenskyy said.

Watch video 03:06 Russia is losing lots of territory in the south of Ukraine: military analyst Mike Martin

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 22.

Russian gas still flowing through Nord Stream

The German operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline said Friday that the same amount of gas is flowing as before the maintenance period began. However, this only amounts to around 40% of total capacity, as Russia has turned down the taps.

The are continued fears in Europe that Russia could completely turn off gas flows by winter, which would trigger an energy crisis.

On Friday, Germany finalized a bailout package for Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, after Russia's Gazprom cut supplies, raising prices and forcing the company to the brink of bankruptcy.

Ukraine-Russia grain deal expected

A new proposal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey,will allow Ukrainian ports to restart grain exports.

A months-long Russian blockade has pushed prices higher and threatened global food shortages.

The proposal marks the first major agreement between the two warring sides and has boosted hopes that a worsening food security crisis can now be eased.

An agreement is expected later Friday afternoon.

Germans support sanctions on Russia

More than half of Germans back the sanctions imposed on Russia, despite the possible consequences from the fallout, according to a poll conducted by public broadcaster ARD.

When asked in the survey, 58% came out in support of the hard line on Moscow, even though energy prices are set to soar as a result.

In eastern Germany, however, 51% were opposed if the sanctions meant an increase in energy prices and a decline in the country's economy. In the western part of the country, 63% were in favor of the measures against Russia, whatever the consequences on energy prices.

Earlier this month, Germany's energy regulator estimated that monthly heating bills could triple due to a significant decrease in Russian gas imports.

Russia-backed separatists block Google

Separatist pro-Russian authorities in eastern Ukraine said Friday they had blocked Google, accusing the search engine of advocating "violence against Russians, in particular the people of the Donbas."

"We took the decision to block Google on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," rebel leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram.

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, which neighbors Donetsk, blocked Google on Thursday.

Russia accuses Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia of 'carrying out unfriendly actions'

The Russian government has added Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia to its list of foreign states that it deems "unfriendly."

"The [Russian] government has updated the list of foreign states that are carrying out unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia have been included in the list," a statement from the Russian government said.

A decree has been adopted which means Slovenia and Croatia will no longer be in a position to hire people in Russia for their diplomatic missions there, while having employees in Russia has been limited for Greece, Denmark, and Slovakia.

jsi/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)