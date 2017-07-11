Russia-Ukraine updates: IAEA team heads for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for damage after shelling nearby sparked fears of a radiation disaster.

Russian forces captured the plant soon after they launched their February 24 invasion of Ukraine and it is close to the front line. Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations of firing shells that have endangered the plant.

The mission is being led by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and comes after extensive negotiations. "We are now finally moving after six months of strenuous efforts," Grossi told reporters before the convoy set off, adding that the mission planned to spend "a few days" at the site.

"We have a very important task there to perform - to assess the real situations there, to help stabilize the situation as much as we can," he added.

It was not clear when the IAEA team would reach Europe's biggest nuclear plant and when it would conduct its inspection. Both sides in the war have in recent days reported regular shelling in the vicinity.

Grossi said the IAEA hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant, which is being run by Ukrainian technicians. Grossi said one of the priorities of the mission would be speaking to them. "That's one of the most important things I want to do and I will do it,” he said.

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on August 31.

Ukraine's foreign minister urges EU to ban Russian tourists

The European Union should ban Russian tourists, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, urging a step the bloc's foreign ministers gathered in Prague are unlikely to take due to deep divisions on the matter.

"A visa ban for Russian tourists and some other categories will be an appropriate response to Russia's genocidal war of aggression in the heart of Europe supported by an overwhelming majority of Russian citizens," Kuleba said in a statement emailed to Reuters news agency.

Eastern and Nordic countries strongly back a tourism ban, while Germany and France have warned their peers it would be counter-productive, saying ordinary Russians should still be allowed access to the West.

The bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell warned that the European Union must not appear to be at discord over eastern European demands for a visa ban on Russian tourists, urging member states to find common ground.

"We will have to reach an agreement and a political decision," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Prague.

The EU ministers are expected to agree in principle on suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow — meaning Russians would have to wait longer, and pay more, for visas — but not on an outright EU travel ban.

EU members mull tightening visa rules for Russians

Ukrainian troops pushed front line back in places — UK defense ministry

Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian armed forces continued to assault Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces on several axes across the south of the country since Monday.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian formations have pushed the front line back some distance in places, exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defences.

Russia will likely now attempt to plug the gaps in its line using pre-designated mobile reserve units, the ministry said.

The intellegence bulletin also mentioned the fact that Russia continues to expedite attempts to generate new reinforcements for Ukraine.

More on the war in Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom said due to maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline there would be no gas flow to Germany between August 31 and September 3. Berlin has accused Moscow of weaponizing energy supplies.

The EU will work to "define the parameters" of a collective mission to help train the Ukrainian army in fighting Russia’s invasion, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.

The Ukrainian football Premier League resumed play this month in a defiant move aimed at helping distract people from the horrors of the Russian invasion. A recent game between Rukh Lviv and Kharkhiv took hours to complete as air raid sirens repeatedly sounded.

dh/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)