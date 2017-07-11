Russia-Ukraine updates: Governor in Russian-annexed region urges evacuation

The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has called on residents to evacuate as Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the region.

Vladimir Saldo also made a public appeal for Moscow to help transport fleeing civilians to Russia.

Kherson was among the first regions to be captured by Russian forces after Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It is also one of four regions that Russia annexed this month in a move deemed illegal by Kyiv and the West.

Ukraine claims rapid advances in south and east

Here's more news concerning Russia's war on Ukraine from Thursday, October 13

Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made drones: Governor

Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones hit regions around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Thursday morning, the regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said.

The deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that "critical infrastructure facilities'' in the area had been hit.

Later reports said the attacks took place the small town of Makariv, about 55 km (34 miles) west of the capital. No casualties were reported.

Kyiv had largely been spared attacks in recent months until Russian forces launched massive missile strikes on Monday against civilian sites across the country. Since then, air raid sirens have sounded every day in the region.

Russian forces also "massively shelled" the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, according to its mayor.

"A five-story residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest — under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site," Oleksandr Sienkovych said in a statement on social media.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The port city has suffered heavy bombardment throughout Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian shelling hits apartment building in Russia's Belgorod: Governor

A multi-story residential building in the southern Russian city of Belgorod has been struck by shells fired by Ukrainian forces, a regional governor says.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Belgorod. There is damage at a residential apartment building on Gubkin street. Information about the victims is being specified," the Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram.

He shared a picture appearing to show a partially collapsed building with rubble next to it.

The report has not been independently confirmed.

A number of attacks in Belgorod, which is located near the border with Ukraine, have been reported by Russian authorities since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine has so far declined to take or deny responsibility for the incidents.

Putin's war on Ukraine 'a crusade against liberal democracy': German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken of "Russia's abhorrent aggression" as he renewed a vow to keep giving weapons and support to Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

In a video message to the Progressive Governance Summit in Berlin, Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made it clear that Moscow's invasion of its neighbor "is not only about Ukraine."

Scholz said the Russian regime considered the war to be part of "a crusade against liberal democracy, a crusade against a rules-based international order, a crusade against freedom and progress, a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West — he means all of us.''

Putin and Erdogan meet in Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held two-way talks on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

In comments that have emerged from the meeting, Putin reportedly proposed to build what he described as a supply hub in Turkey for gas to be delivered to the EU and other customers.

However, Russian state-owned news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two leaders did not discuss Russia's war on Ukraine.

This is despite the fact that, ahead of the talks, Erdogan had said his country's goal was "to help stop the bloodshed as soon as possible by maintaining the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field."

Speaking to regional leaders at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), he said that "a fair peace can be achieved through diplomacy."

Earlier, a Kremlin aide had said Erdogan was likely to put forward ideas for bringing peace to Ukraine at the talks.

At the summit, Putin is also expected to hold talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

UK says will send missiles for US air defense systems

The UK has said that it will provide missiles for the NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) air defense systems that the US plans to deliver to Ukraine in the next weeks to help protect against Russian aerial attacks.

It said it would send Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, that could be used with the US systems.

Hundreds of additional air defense missiles of other types would also be delivered to Ukraine, along with more aerial drones and a further 18 howitzer artillery guns, it said.

The British defense minister, Ben Wallace, said that "these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the US NASAMS.''

He announced the new support ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian in the past few days, prompting a number of Western governments to pledge the supply of more air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine has only about 10% of what

it needs for its air defenses.

The US has pledged to send its NASAMS to Ukraine to defend against Russian aerial attacks

Russian military likely preparing for fighting in Kherson: UK Ministry of Defence

Russian occupiers in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have probably started to prepare to evacuate some civilians in the expectation that Kyiv's forces will soon try to retake the city, according to an intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence.

It said Russian forces seem to be trying to reinforce a new front line west from the village of Mylove in Kherson after having been forced to retreat in the north of the region in early October.

There was still heavy fighting along the line, it said, with the Russian troops in the region still suffering from depletion.

