Russia-Ukraine updates: FSB claims Ukraine killed Putin ally's daughter

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher and writer Alexander Dugin, Russian news agencies reported.

Dugina was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving on a highway some 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Moscow, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement.

In a statement, the FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian female born in 1979.

It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing block and researching Dugina's lifestyle.

The assailant had attended an event outside Moscow on Saturday evening which Dugina and her father were also at, before carrying out a "controlled explosion" of Dugina's car, and fleeing Russia to Estonia, the FSB was quoted as saying.

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the FSB statement.

On Sunday, a former member of Russia's parliament claimed that a domestic resistance group — the National Republican Army — carried out a car bombing that killed Dugina.

Dugin — an outspoken ultranationalist intellectual and a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine — is thought to have been the likely target of the attack.

Speculations abound over who's responsible for car bomb attack: DW's Juri Rescheto reports

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments in Ukraine on August 22.

German MEP says visa ban would support EU’s message to Russia

European lawmaker Lena Düpont has told DW News that an EU-wide visa ban on Russian tourists would be a “good instrument” that should be used to support the EU’s message to Russia.

“It's also one of the probably most important, let's say, soft instruments we have at hand, having in mind the waging war coming from Russia against Ukraine,” the German politician said.

Düpont also rejected claims that a visa ban would affect Russian dissidents who try to leave their country.

“Visa policy is one thing, but asylum procedures are another thing. There is no linkage between those two,” she said.

Düpont is certain that the EU can still use visa policy or visa leverage as an instrument “without having bad influences on asylum procedure.”

Ukraine's commander-in-chief says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia's invasion began, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Monday.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi told a forum that Ukraine's children needed particular attention "because their fathers have gone to the front and are maybe among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed".

Ukrainian officials have only very rarely given any detail on military losses in nearly six months of war.

The last estimate dates back to April when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.

Zaluzhnyi did not say how many civilians had been killed or how many Russian personnel Kyiv estimated had been killed in the fighting, but the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces has put the Russian military death toll at 45,400.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed.

More on the war in Ukraine

A month after Russia and Ukraine agreed on a sea corridor to resume global exports of grain, high insurance premiums are just one of the obstacles. Experts have called for international support for Ukrainian farmers.

