Russia restricts Twitter services over 'illegal' content

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor announced on Wednesday that it was slowing down online access to the social media giant Twitter in order to "protect Russian citizens."

The Federal Service for the Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) based its decision on Twitter's failure to remove illegal content, such as incitement to commit suicide, child pornography and information on drug use, from its platform.

The regulator said that the slowdown was the first step, but that it would consider blocking the service if Twitter did not act upon the complaints.

Why is Russia restricting access to Twitter?

The statement from Roskomnadzor indicated that it had made over 28 thousand complaints to the social media company since 2017, including repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications.

The regulator cited 3,168 instances of illegal content that the platform had failed to remove. This included 2,569 cases of users inciting minors to commit suicide, 450 cases of child pornography and 149 cases of information on drug use.

The statement said that this first measure to slow down Twitter's service in Russia would affect all mobile devices and half of non-mobile devices.

Ongoing dispute between Moscow and Twitter

Moscow has been increasingly tightening its grip on US-based social media platforms in an attempt to make them abide by Russian laws.

In December, the Russian parliament's lower house passed two bills that would give greater power to the state to punish companies such as Facebook and Twitter. The bills included powers to fine the platforms for failing to delete banned content and allowing restrictions if they "discriminate" against Russian media organizations.

In August of last year, Twitter began tagging posts from certain Russian media accounts as "state-affiliated media."

The platform has also been popular with imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as his allies.

ab/rt (Reuters, AFP)