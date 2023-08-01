Russia reports another Moscow drone attack

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that one drone hit a high-rise building in central Moscow, while several others were downed by Russian aircraft.

Moscow was targeted by several drones overnight on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Several drones attempting to fly into Moscow were downed by anti-aircraft fire," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously," he said.

"The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters."

Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.

The TASS state news agency reported that Moscow's Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed and then reopened on Tuesday.

The incident comes two days after Russia's Defense Ministry said Moscow had been targeted by three Ukrainian drones, with one crashing in the capital.

More to follow...

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP)