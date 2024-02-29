Russia: Putin lauds Ukraine gains, threatens West in speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his speech with a series of references to the war in Ukraine and what he claimed was widespread public support for it. He was speaking just weeks before presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his State of the Nation address on Thursday, less than three weeks before a presidential election.

Putin's speech was nationally televised and even screened in some cinemas.

Praises Ukraine advances, round-the-clock ammunition production

Putin began his speech with a series of references to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or its "special military operation" as he refers to it.

He said that Russia had proved its resilience in the face of "the aggression of international terrorism," and that "we have supported our brothers and sisters and their desire to be with Russia," a reference to the Kremlin's frequent claim that it invaded Ukraine to prevent the persecution of Russian-speakers.

He also alluded to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, saying that it was the anniversary of what he termed the "Russian Spring."

Putin claimed that a majority of the population supported the miltary action in Ukraine.

He said that Russian troops were advancing in a number of areas, with perhaps the most notable recent example being Ukraine's withdrawal from the city of Avdiivka.

He claimed the Russian military had also gained considerable combat experience in a war that's now entering its third year.

He noted how core factories, for instance those producing ammunition, had moved to a war footing and were operating 24-hours-a-day over three shifts, thanking them for their efforts.

Putin also praised both businesses and private individuals for their financial or other support for the Russian military.

At one point, he paused for a minute's silence for fallen Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Blames West for trying to draw Russia into arms race

Putin said that Russia would not allow anyone to interfere in its domestic affairs, potentially a reference to the upcoming elections.

He accused the West of seeking to weaken Russia from within and of trying to draw it into an arms race.

He also mentioned Finland and Sweden joining NATO in the aftermath of the invasion, and said Russia's western military district would therefore need to be strengthened. Finland has a long land border with Russia.

The president asked at one point whether NATO countries "understand there is a danger of nuclear conflict" if they were to send troops to Ukraine, a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at the possibility, prompting various other Western leaders to speak out against the idea.

Television footage showed former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, sitting next to each other and prominently positioned in the audience.

What other issues were expected to feature?

The 71-year-old often uses the annual address to send messages to both domestic and international audiences.

The presidential election scheduled for March 15-17 is expected to focus on domestic issues, including the economy and social policy.

All major opposition politicians have been disqualified from the vote, and Putin looks sure to secure another six-year term. He has said he would already "set the objectives for at least the next six years" in his speech.

This is despite a fired-up opposition spurred on by the death earlier this month of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny at an Arctic penal colony.

The Kremlin had denied any state involvement, but Putin's address will be closely watched for any remarks on Navalny's death.

Navalny's funeral will be held in Moscow on Friday.

Putin has been either president or prime minister continuously since the turn of the century; during his stint as prime minister term limits for Russian presidents were abolished, facilitating his return to the top job.

War in Ukraine and trouble in neighboring Moldova

In the speech last year, the Russian leader announced Russia's suspension of the New START nuclear disarmament treaty due to the war in Ukraine which he blamed on the West.

The Russian invasion is now in its third year, but unlike last year, Russia has had some battlefield success in recent months, including the seizure of the eastern city of Avdiivka.

It also comes amid uncertainty over the next US military aid package for Ukraine, which has been stalled in Congress for some time.

Putin already spoke to lawmakers about Ukraine earlier this week, marking the 10th anniversary of the takeover of Crimea's parliament by Russian forces.

Putin will also be speaking one day after an appeal by pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, for help from Moscow to "protect" Transnistria from mounting Moldovan pressure.

A special congress of the region is understood to have passed a resolution on the issue on Wednesday.

The move by the pro-Russian separatists could further escalate tensions both within Moldova and the Eastern European region.

