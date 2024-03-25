Russia mourns as concert attack suspects appear in court

TerrorismRussian FederationRussia mourns as concert attack suspects appear in courtTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismRussian FederationClifford Coonan03/25/2024March 25, 2024Four men accused of carrying out the attack in a concert hall outside Moscow that killed at least 137 people have appeared in court. The Kremlin has linked the assault to Ukraine, without providing evidence.https://p.dw.com/p/4e5FuAdvertisement