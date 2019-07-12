 Russia launches German space telescope to map cosmos | News | DW | 13.07.2019

News

Russia launches German space telescope to map cosmos

Roskosmos has launched a German-Russian space telescope to replace Moscow's Hubble-like Spektr-R. The new telescope will allow scientists to observe more than 100,000 galaxy clusters and millions of black holes.

Proton-M rocket launches from Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

Russia's space agency on Saturday launched the Spektr-RG space telescope, a German-Russian venture, to replace a similar one that it lost contact with earlier this year.

The Spektr-R stopped responding to ground control in January. Roskosmos could not determine how it lost control of the satellite and formally ended its mission in May.

In a tweet, Russian space agency Roskosmos said that the launch went well. "Next stage: 3 months after launch — cruise to L2, positioning, calibration and testing, test observations," Roskosmos said, referring to the following phases of the mission.

Two-in-one telescope

The new Spektr-RG is carrying the X-ray telescope eROSITA. That instrument was provided by the Munich-based Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

The eROSITA is expected to detect more than 100,000 galaxy clusters in a bid to measure dark energy in the universe. It will be accompanied by a Russian-made instrument, the ART-XC.

The Spekr-R and its successor were created to observe black holes and map the cosmos to better understand how the universe is expanding.

Read more: From Apollo 11 to the new space race

  • A montage of low-power radio galaxies from the HETDEX region of the LoTSS survey, shown on an optical background.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Red flickers

    This montage shows several galaxies from the HETDEX region. More than 200 scientists from 18 countries discovered hundreds of thousands of galaxies that no human has ever seen before. The astronomers created the new map of the northern sky with the radio telescope network LOFAR (Low Frequency Array).

  • Complex structure in the radio lobes indicates the presence of large-scale turbulent structure in the magnetic fields inside them.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Fluorescent wings

    The different colors in the radio source B3 0157+406 indicate the presence of large-scale turbulences in the source's magnetic field. Less scientific observers might see faces in the wing-shaped structures.

  • The bright radio structures in the centre of the galaxy are not actually true spiral arms, but are believed to be the result of activity from the galaxy's central supermassive black hole.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Spiral galaxy

    This brightly colored tail belongs to spiral galaxy M106. Researchers believe the flame-looking structures are the result of activity from the galaxy's central supermassive black hole. "With LOFAR, we want to find out which influence black holes have on the galaxies in which they are located," said Marcus Brüggen, an astrophysicist at the University of Hamburg.

  • With the LOFAR data (yellow and red hues), we can see that the spiral galaxy and its companion are interacting because there is a bridge of emission joining them.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    The 'Whirlpool Galaxy'

    No, we did not make this nickname up! M51 is known as the "Whirlpool Galaxy" among LOFAR-astronomers, and it's not hard to see why. It's between 15 and 35 million light-years away from Earth and has a supermassive black hole at its center as well.

  • The cluster also hosts extremely hot gas in the cluster centre, seen with Chandra X-ray observations.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    The all-seeing red eye

    This merging galaxy cluster goes by the snappy name of CIZA J2242.8+5301. Among astronomers it's known for its northern arch, dubbed the "Sausage." Researchers hope the new LOFAR data will also give them more information on how galaxy clusters evolve.

  • LOFAR Surveys IC 342 (LOFAR/Maya Horton)

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Explosions in space

    What you see here are supernova explosions in the spiral arms of galaxy IC 342. Pretty awesome, right? "This is a new window on the universe," said Cyril Tasse, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory who was involved in the LOFAR project, said about the newly discovered galaxies.

  • OFAR images of a radio galaxy overlaid on an optical image of the sky.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Glimmering stars

    Even LOFAR astronomers will use some trickery to arrive at the most beautiful picture sometimes. For this glittering snapshot, they super-imposed LOFAR images of a galaxy on an optical photo of the night sky. We'd say the effort paid off.

  • Non-thermal radio emission detected with the LOFAR telescope is shown in red and pink, and thermal X-ray emission detected with the Chandra telescope is shown in gray, overlaid on an optical image.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    '10 million DVDs'

    The galaxy cluster Abell 1314 is located at a distance of approximately 460 million light-years away from Earth. LOFAR researchers will have mountains of data to look into from Abell 1314 and the roughly 300,000 other galaxies they have now discovered. "We have to work through the equivalent of 10 million DVDs," Dominik Schwarz from Bielefeld University in Germany said.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


ls/jm (AFP, dpa)

