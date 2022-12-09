  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
A hypermarket of the OBI home improvement and gardening retailer is hit by fire at the Mega Khimki shopping mall
Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire after initial suspicions of arsonImage: Daria Sokolova/Tass/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheRussian Federation

Russia: Large fire rages through Moscow shopping mall

14 minutes ago

The blaze has caused the roof of the large shopping mall to collapse as firefighters struggle to tackle the flames. Investigators are looking into possible arson or failed safety regulations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Khtj

One of the largest shopping malls near the Russian capital was engulfed in flames on Friday with authorities saying they were looking into the possibility of an arson attack.

The fire spread across an area of around 7,000 square meters (75,000 square feet) at the Mega shopping mall in the town of Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow and just seven kilometers (four miles) from the capital's Sheremetyevo Airport.

Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising from a large blaze while others showed people running away through the parking lot.

Russian authorities reported that one person had died and that the conflagration had caused part of the structure to collapse, hampering the efforts of rescue workers.

"Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire spread instantly to a large area," the region's emergency services said on Telegram. More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were on site tackling the blaze.

Firefighters battle a fire that hit a hypermarket of the OBI home improvement and gardening retailer at the Mega Khimki shopping mall
The mall is one of the biggest in the Moscow regionImage: Sergei Savostyanov/Tass/dpa/picture alliance

News agencies had first cited emergency services saying that the incident was likely due to "arson," but state news agencies later said that failure to stick to safety regulations was the suspected cause.

The Mega mall had hosted numerous western chains before many of them pulled out of Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Firefighters battle a fire that hit a hypermarket of the OBI home improvement and gardening retailer at the Mega Khimki shopping mall
The roof of the mall collapsed causing the fire to spread furtherImage: Sergei Savostyanov/Tass/dpa/picture alliance

ab/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Policemen leading th handcuffed prince to the police car

Heinrich XIII: Germany's far-right prince who planned a coup

Society19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers open the bonnet of a new VW car to inspect it at a plant

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People hold blank papers in protest of COVID restriction in China during a vigil in Hong Kong

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) during a press conference

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ron Prosor, he ambassador of the State of Israel in Germany

Israeli ambassador warns of rising antisemitism in Europe

Israeli ambassador warns of rising antisemitism in Europe

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person checks a mobile phone on December 8, 2022, displaying a tweet about the hanging by Iranian authorities of Mohsen Shekari

Iran protesters say unrest 'to get worse' after execution

Iran protesters say unrest 'to get worse' after execution

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Kleines Wiesenvögelchen sucht nach Nektar

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 8, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage