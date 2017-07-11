Russia: Helicopter carrying tourists crashes

A helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east early Thursday.

What we know so far

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake.

Eight people were missing and feared dead.

According to state news agency RIA-Novosti, two out of the eight survivors were heavily injured.

The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately listed.

The director of the helicopter, which was manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

