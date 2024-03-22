  1. Skip to content
CrimeRussian Federation

Russia: Gunmen fire into crowd at concert hall near Moscow

March 22, 2024

At least three gunmen fired into the crowd at the concert hall, which was later seen in flames.

Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia
Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of MoscowImage: REUTERS

Several gunmen fired shots Friday at the Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital, Moscow, local news agencies reported.

The state news agency RIA Novosti said at least three people dressed in combat fatigues fired weapons, leaving some people dead and wounded.

"Unknown persons opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is under way," the emergency services told TASS news agency.

Several other Russian media outlets said the building was on fire.

More to follow...

dh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)