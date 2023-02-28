  1. Skip to content
A passenger plane of the S7 Airlines at St Petersburg's Pulkovo International Airport
At least five planes from Moscow were told to turn back to their points of departureImage: Peter Kovalev/picture alliance/dpa/TASS
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia: Flights resume to St. Petersburg after air shutdown

1 hour ago

Several domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg had been turned back to their destinations. News outlets reported that it was because an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O3T1

The Flight Radar flight tracking website on Tuesday reported that a number of Russian domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg were turned back to their departure points.

Flights were restarted shortly afterward, amid unconfirmed Russian media reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted in the area.

At least five flights from Moscow to Russia's second city were diverted back to the capital as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT), after initially circling in the air.

Online Russian news outlet Baza said jet fighters had been dispatched to investigate after the unidentified object was spotted in the sky. Reports later said the jets had not found anything.

News agencies reported later on Tuesday that flights had started up again and that a temporary airspace ban within a 200-kilometer (124-mile) radius of Pulkovo Airport had been lifted by noon local time.

St Petersburg police raid anti-war art exhibition

Pulkovo, some 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) south of central St. Petersburg, is Russia's fourth busiest airport. The airspace closure was also said to have affected flights on the way to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

rc/nm (Reuters, Interfax)

Ukrainian service members ride tanks, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Fighting around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'

Conflicts2 hours ago
