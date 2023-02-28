Russia: Flights resume to St. Petersburg after air shutdown

Several domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg had been turned back to their destinations. News outlets reported that it was because an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky.

The Flight Radar flight tracking website on Tuesday reported that a number of Russian domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg were turned back to their departure points.

Flights were restarted shortly afterward, amid unconfirmed Russian media reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted in the area.

At least five flights from Moscow to Russia's second city were diverted back to the capital as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT), after initially circling in the air.

Online Russian news outlet Baza said jet fighters had been dispatched to investigate after the unidentified object was spotted in the sky. Reports later said the jets had not found anything.

News agencies reported later on Tuesday that flights had started up again and that a temporary airspace ban within a 200-kilometer (124-mile) radius of Pulkovo Airport had been lifted by noon local time.

St Petersburg police raid anti-war art exhibition To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pulkovo, some 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) south of central St. Petersburg, is Russia's fourth busiest airport. The airspace closure was also said to have affected flights on the way to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

rc/nm (Reuters, Interfax)