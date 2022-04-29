Russia posts trained dolphins at Black Sea naval base, satellite images show

Russia has deployed trained dolphins at a naval base in the Black Sea amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, according to the US Naval Institute's (USNI) review of satellite images.

USNI, an independent forum for sea defense and security issues, said the Russian navy posted two dolphin pens at the entrance to Sevastopol harbor near the southwestern tip of Crimea in February around the same time Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sevastopol is an important naval base for the Kremlin due to its proximity to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

According to UNSI's analysis, the many high-value Russian navy ships in the port are out of range of Ukrainian missiles but vulnerable to undersea sabotage.

Watch video 04:23 Trying to stop declining dolphin numbers in Kenya

It's not the first time dolphins have been used in military operations. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the US trained dolphins to detect enemy divers and mines.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the dolphin program was transferred to Ukraine, but fell back into Russian hands following the annexation of Crimea.

Previously, a lease agreement between the two countries meant Ukraine and Russia shared the strategic base, but Russia said this no longer applied once the region became Russian territory.

Other animals have also been used in warfare and its aftermath. Rats have been trained to sniff out landmines on former battlefields in Cambodia, and pigeons were used to carry important messages during battle in World War I.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Bird brain? Scorned as 'rats of the air,' pigeons aren't famed for their erudition. Yet studies have shown these birdbrains can learn to read and even recognize misspelled words, pick a Monet from Picasso, and can be speedier multitaskers than humans. They may be far smaller than ours, but pigeons' brains boast six times as many nerve cells per cubic millimeter.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world What do we mean by intelligence? When scientists talk about intelligence, they generally mean the ability to solve problems and recognize connections. Animals that solve problems by transferring previous experiences to come up with creative solutions are considered pretty smart. Planning ahead is also seen as advanced-level stuff in the animal world.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Ravens — as smart as apes? Corvids are as smart as primates — at least when it comes to finding food hidden in the shell game. They can also count, use tools and act strategically. If they're watched while hiding food, they'll come back and move it to a safer location once they are confident no one's looking. Ravens even recognize themselves in the mirror, which may indicate a degree of self-awareness.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world What does a fish see in the mirror? Even fish can also recognize their reflections, but its unclear how self-aware they are. Tiny cleaner wrasses try to fight with their mirror images, then appear to test them by performing tricks like swimming upside down. Finally, they used the mirrors to scrub away marks scientists have applied to body parts they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see. Perhaps they just get how mirrors work.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Is sealife stupider? We don’t tend to think of fish among the smartest beasts. That might have to do with the less stimulating environment under water. A recent study posited that more complex environments on land mean animals are more likely to develop to complex strategies and planning abilities to navigate them, while marine life can rely more heavily on a pre-programmed set of responses.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Eight times the brain? The subaquatic world isn't devoid of intelligent life though. The octopus confounds human prejudice that the smartest animals are those most like us. With a donut-shaped brain and lots of neurons in each of its eight dexterous arms, an octopus can use tools, solve complex tasks and recognize different people. Hunting in the varied terrain of reefs could be one factor in its unusual intelligence.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Dolphins — are they really that smart? Dolphins, highly social, communicative and playful, have long been lauded among the wisest of beasts. They even appear to have given names, with individual animals identifying by a unique whistle. Yet some scientists claim dolphin intelligence is overrated: While the cetaceans do have large brains for their size, a lot of this bulk is just used to keep the nervous center warm.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Clever swine It might make meat-eaters a little uncomfortable about their sausages, but pigs outsmart dogs on some intelligence tests. They can learn commands, respond to individual names and understand complex interactions of cause and effect. Taught to operate a joystick, pigs can understand the abstract relationship between the device's movement and the cursor on the screen.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Cats or dogs? Dog lovers and cat lovers have long argued over which of our companions is the smartest. Dogs can distinguish between different human languages, identify multiple objects by name and cooperate with human herders in complicated tasks. But comparisons are difficult. While dogs throw themselves into human games with a gleeful will to please, cats have zero interest in intelligence tests.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Knowing your enemy Elephants are thought to score highly on emotional intelligence, being an unusually empathic species. Elephants in Amboseli National Park in Kenya have also been shown to differentiate the threat from different people, acting defensively or fleeing when they see, or hear the voices of, Massai men who sometimes hunt them, yet remaining calm when members of Kamba farming communities approach.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Herd mind Along with complex environments, sociability is thought to foster the evolution of intelligence. Like dogs, horses have lived with us for thousands of years, so it's no surprise they’ve read their human companions. Horses can tell friendly human faces from hostile ones, much as other herd animals, like goats, can judge the emotional state of members of their own species from their bleating.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Smart — by whose standards? If horses seem smarter than goats, perhaps that's partly because we’re more impressed by abilities that mirror our own. Studies tend to assess intelligence in human terms, says primatologist Frans de Waal: 'We humans have always based our definition of intelligence on the ability to count, for example. But for many animals, being able to count is of no use in their environment.'

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Humans — the pinnacle of social intelligence? Famously, we share more than 98% of our DNA with chimps. Humans' brain-to-body weight ratio is three times that of chimps. But the real difference is in our ability to learn from one another, passing on knowledge, refining, expanding and building on ideas and creating complex, ever-evolving cultures. Author: Jeannette Cwienk, Björn Kietzmann



Edited by: Clare Roth