Russia: Deadly fire erupts at gas station in Dagestan

At least 12 people, including two children, were killed in a fire and subsequent explosion in Makhachkala in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, local officials said early on Tuesday.

Over 60 people were injured in the incident, 10 of whom are in a critical condition, the state RIA news agency reported, quoting Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko.

Thirteen of the wounded are children, Interfax reported citing the Dagestani health ministry.

What do we know about the accident?

The fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Makhachkala on Monday night, causing an explosion that spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square meters (6,450 square feet), the emergency ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

Videos posted on social media showed a building engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters more than three and a half hours to put out the fire.

The exact cause of the blast was not immediately known.

