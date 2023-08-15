  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Extreme weather
CatastropheRussian Federation

Russia: Deadly fire erupts at gas station in Dagestan

12 minutes ago

At least 12 people were killed and scores injured when a fire caused an explosion at a petrol station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V9iL
Emergency crews respond after an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, Russia
The fire in Makhachkala is believed to have started at an auto repair shop before spreading to a gas stationImage: Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

At least 12 people, including two children, were killed in a fire and subsequent explosion in Makhachkala in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, local officials said early  on Tuesday.

Over 60 people were injured in the incident, 10 of whom are in a critical condition, the state RIA news agency reported, quoting Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko.

Thirteen of the wounded are children, Interfax reported citing the Dagestani health ministry.

What do we know about the accident?

The fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Makhachkala on Monday night, causing an explosion that spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square meters (6,450 square feet), the emergency ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

Videos posted on social media showed a building engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters more than three and a half hours to put out the fire.

The exact cause of the blast was not immediately known.

dh/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Afghan refugees crouching in a military Airpus plane

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Society6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Equality15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

SocietyAugust 13, 202303:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Malaysia Protest against Quran burning in the Netherlands

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Young people are greeted by a crowd as they walk up stairs

Historic Montana climate ruling rides wave of litigation

Historic Montana climate ruling rides wave of litigation

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Society11 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage