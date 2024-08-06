Russia claims it is repelling Ukrainian border attack

Russia said hundreds of fighters are launching an assault on settlements in the Russian border region of Kursk. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the assault.

Russia on Tuesday said that Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive targeting the Russian border region of Kursk.

"Border defense troops, together with military units of the FSB border force, are repelling attacks and inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia said as many as 300 Ukrainian soldiers, supported by tanks, are launching an assault on Russian border forces in the Kursk settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya. Those two towns are just across from the Ukrainian border region of Sumy.

Ukraine has not explicitly said it is carrying out a fresh offensive on the Kursk region. Ukraine's general staff, however, has mentioned Russian attacks on border villages in Ukraine.

