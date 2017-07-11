Russia: Children killed in shooting at school in Izhevsk

At least six people were killed and another 20 wounded after shots were fired at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, the country's interior ministry said.

"Today police received a message about a school shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk... Currently steps are being taken to arrest the suspect," the ministry said on Telegram.

Children were reportedly among the victims. So was the school's security guard.

The attacker also killed himself, the Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said.

The Russian news agency TASS reported that students and teachers had been evacuated.

Izhevsk is the capital of the Udmurtia region. The school is located in the city center, close to the city's administration building, according to TASS. It has just under 1,000 students and 80 teachers.

This is a breaking story, more to come…

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP)