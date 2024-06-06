Russia arrests French citizen accused of spying

Russia has previously used arrests made under the "foreign agents" law as a precursor to leveling more serious charges. A Swiss NGO said the man works for them as an adviser on Russia and Eurasia.

Russia announced on Thursday that it had arrested a French citizen in Moscow accused of collecting military information and failing to register as a "foreign agent."

Anyone who receives foreign support or who is under "foreign influence" is required by law to register as a "foreign agent" in Russia.

The man faces a maximum prison sentence of five years, if convicted.

Swiss NGO claims adviser detained

Geneva-based NGO the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) confirmed that an adviser of theirs, identified as Laurent Vinatier, had been detained.

"We are working to get more details of the circumstances and to secure Laurent's release," a spokesman for the NGO told the AFP news agency in a statement.

What did Russian authorities say?

Russia's Investigative Committee did not name Vinatier but said he had been charged with failing to submit the required documents for "inclusion in the register of foreign agents."

Posting a video of the arrest at a cafe, the Investigative Committee went on to add that: "A French citizen suspected of collecting information on Russia's military activities was detained in Moscow."

"This information, if obtained by foreign sources, could be used against the security of the state. To this end, he repeatedly visited Russia, including Moscow, where he held meetings with Russian citizens."

'Foreign agent' law often used as pretext

The current and more stringent Russian "foreign agent" law came into force in June 2022. Since then, it has been used repeatedly to crack down on dissent and has seen several people arrested.

Charges under the law are seen as precursor to tougher offenses being filed against individuals, as happened with Alsu Kurmasheva in October 2023.

The US-Russian journalist was initially arrested under the law before a more serious case of spreading "false information" about the army was leveled against her.

