Romania to probe alleged police violence at protests

Romanian officials are investigating allegations of police brutality at Friday's massive anti-corruption protests, military prosecutors have said.

Police used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and batons against some sections of an 80,000-strong crowd. More than 450 people were injured in the melee, including 30 police.

"Until now we have received about 30 complaints, and my colleagues are interviewing those who were injured," prosecutor Ionel Corbu said Monday, adding "all those suspected to have acted against the law" will be questioned.

Police insisted they responded in a "proportionate" manner to a group of violent people, supposedly linked to radical supporters of football teams.

Mass protests in Romania 2017 rallies in the capital Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



The Public Prosecutor's Office has asked police about their actions and has announced that it will analyze videos recorded by officers and demonstrators, as well as the media.

At least five journalists, including one from the Austrian public television station ORF, said they were assaulted in the course of their work, despite displaying accreditation.

Israeli tourists beaten

There will also be an investigation into a complaint lodged by Israeli tourists who were allegedly taken out of a taxi and beaten during the police action in Victory Square. The Israeli Embassy has described the incident as "unacceptable" and "extremely serious."

Romania's center-right president, Klaus Iohannis, a government critic, on Monday again condemned "the brutal intervention of the police" in a televised message.

"To attack innocent people, journalists, women and children, is inconceivable in a European state," he said.

About 10,000 people again took to the streets on Sunday evening to demand the resignation of what they consider a corrupt government. A much smaller police contingent was on hand and there were no reports of violence.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Call for resignation In February, the Romanian government bowed to protesters' demands, saying it would repeal legislation decriminalizing certain forms of corruption, but demonstrators said the move is not enough. "Now we’re asking for the government to resign," Mihai Oprica, 31, an IT manager pictured above. "[These protests] can stop if they cooperate. If not, we will continue coming out every day."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "We woke up" Since the controversial decree was passed, more than 300,000 people have demonstrated nightly in cities across the country, with 150,000 gathering in Bucharest’s Victoria Plaza, shown above. Protesters chanted "We woke up" through the evening and many expected the largest demonstration yet to take place here on Sunday night, when citizens from rural areas will come to Bucharest.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "No way, no escape" "No way, no escape," reads a sign in Victoria Plaza. "Even if they cancel the decree, how do we know they won’t try to pass another one next month?" asked Dan, 36, a state employee. "We have no trust in the government and they should understand that there [are] enough honest citizens that will make sure the law is followed."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Human chain around the parliament Tens of thousands marched to Romania's parliament building to create a human chain around the complex, which has a perimeter of about three kilometers. One of the protesters on site, Christian Nadu, 32, a corporate project manager, said, "By surrounding the Parliament, we are making a statement that this is our house, not theirs, and we’re taking over."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Easement on corruption The one-month old cabinet of Romania’s Social Democrat party (PSD) sparked the revolt by passing legislation that made official misconduct punishable by prison time only when financial damages exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros.) The measure would have ended the ongoing trial of PSD party leader Liviu Dragnea, who is convicted of electoral fraud, and was largely seen as a self-pardon.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "Go home forever" Sorin Taban, 53, a technical manager from Bucharest, holds a sign reading, '1: Cancel Ordinance. 2: Go home.' He said he would not be satisfied until the PSD cabinet resigns. "The people have so little while politicians have big mansions with swimming pools and billions of euros in foreign banks. This kind of old communist leadership must go home forever!"

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Protest of historic proportions The ongoing anti-corruption protests are the largest demonstrations in Romania since 1989. "Before this, people didn’t go out to protest because they thought they couldn't change anything," Nadu said. "This is the media's fault. The state channels have always suppressed big movements. Now the Romanian people know they have power and they will not forget this."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations What does victory look like? Florin Luca, 31, a telecom project manager (not pictured above) said the end goal for protesters should be installing an independent judiciary. "The government was trying to shut the mouth and break the arms of justice and we would lose everything we built over the last ten years. We need a judicial system that stands independent of political parties." Author: Diego Cupolo



EU calls for change

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova on Monday called on the Romanian government to reconsider its plans that caused the protests.

"The Romanian government's draft laws as a whole jeopardize the independence of judges and reduce the powers of public prosecutors. They also undermine public confidence in justice," Jourova told German daily Die Welt.

"It would be helpful if the government's plans for judicial reform were revised once again," she added.

