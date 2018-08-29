Romania battles African swine fever outbreak

An African swine fever outbreak in Romania is costing the country millions of euros and threatening thousands of jobs, President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday.

More than 123,000 animals have been slaughtered since the outbreak started a month ago, and it has now reached 11 of Romania's 41 local districts, said Geronimo Branescu, president of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Read more: Change your ways, save the environment

The deadly virus, which does not affect humans or other animal species, has been found within EU member states including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Branescu said authorities had already paid farmers damages worth 222,000 Romanian lei ($55,800) and there were some 700 claims for compensation still outstanding.

Watch video 02:34 Now live 02:34 mins. Poland's devastating swine fever

President slams government

Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government who holds a largely ceremonial role, slammed the Romanian government over the outbreak.

Read more: Germany announces new hunting rules to combat African swine fever

"For weeks, authorities have demonstrated their incompetence in stopping this disaster .... without us seeing appropriate, firm and efficient methods of control," Iohannis said.

All of Romania's pig farms were at risk, Iohannis said, adding that they produced half the pork consumed in the country.

Watch video 02:34 Now live 02:34 mins. Poland's devastating swine fever

Illegal meat imports behind outbreak

ANSVSA said the outbreak was started by illegal meat imports, but cases of African swine fever have also been identified in wild boar.

Read more: Change your ways, save the environment

Pig breeding is relatively underdeveloped in Romania due to the investment cost being much higher than what is needed to fatten the animals, according to a 2016 annual livestock report by the United States Department of Agriculture's Global Agricultural Information Network.

To keep up with the demand of its fattening facilities, Romania imports a large number of piglets from other EU member states. In 2016, Germany was the second-highest number of live swine to Romania with a total of 227,852, just behind Hungary at 300,524.

Watch video 02:44 Now live 02:44 mins. Share Eat less meat! Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2qebm Meat production – can lab-grown meat be a magic bullet?

law/rc (AP, dpa)