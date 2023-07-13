Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

Romania is reeling after recent revelations of appalling abuse and squalid conditions at "horror care homes" for the elderly and disabled. The authorities have now launched investigations.

Thirty-three years after revelations about the horrific conditions in orphanages in Communist Romania shocked the world, care homes in Romania are back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time the victims are elderly people and people with mental disabilities.

Six months ago, investigative journalists from the Romanian online portal Centrul de Investigatii Media and Buletin de Bucuresti uncovered a business model they say has allowed the people running it to enrich themselves at the expense of elderly and vulnerable people.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has called the 'horror homes', as they have been dubbed by the media, 'a national disgrace' Image: Centrul de Investigații Media

According to the journalists, one private company has been given large amounts of public money to look after elderly people in need of care. However, the money has not been used to fund their care, but to line the pockets of those running the company's homes, says journalist Ovidiu Vanghele, who together with his colleague Bianca Albu uncovered the abuse and maltreatment.

Authorities have launched investigations

Their reports did not initially illicit much of a reaction until the state attorney's office confirmed the accusations last week.

The official allegations against these homes paint a picture of appalling abuse: A systematic lack of care that has caused deaths, exploitation of care home residents who were forced to work, maltreatment, violence, a permanent shortage of essential medication, and an inadequate supply of food that has seen some residents die of starvation.

Neighbors complained to the authorities

Neighbors repeatedly informed state-run institutions about the situation, reporting that residents often stood naked and filthy at the fences of the care homes in the depths of winter begging for food or money. One neighbor said that people who had been kept in the basement of one care home had dug a tunnel in an attempt to escape the hellish conditions.

Revelations about conditions at a number of care homes for the elderly and vulnerable in the town of Voluntari and elsewhere have triggered investigations in Romania Image: Centrul de Investigații Media

Files from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) also show that residents' pensions were seized and their property transferred to those running the home.

Situation not unique in Romania

It is reported that more than 100 people have been rescued from three care homes and taken to health institutions to receive medical care.

These conditions are certainly not unique in Romania, Ovidiu Vanghele told DW. Ten years ago, he discovered an illegally run center for people with mental disabilities.

Privatization boom

Vanghele stresses that there are good mechanisms in place to regulate the social care system in Romania, including decentralization and care in the community instead of care in homes far away from the residents' community, as was the case in days gone by.

Images of poor conditions in a number of care homes in the country have shocked the Romanian public Image: Centrul de Investigații Media

However, he says, the rules were bent, leading to a "crazy privatization boom." Countless, profit-oriented companies were founded that only provided social care and services on paper, he said.

Protection from friends in high places?

The people now being investigated by the state attorney's office have direct links to members of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD). An entire network of people protected those running the homes in question from checks and inquiries, claim Vanghele and Albu.

The two journalists say that relatives and former staff members of the Romanian Family Minister Gabriela Firea are involved in the scandal. Firea is the vice president of the PSD and the former mayor of the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

She is also the wife of Florentin Pandele, who has for many years been mayor of Voluntari, a town on the outskirts of Bucharest where some of the homes are located, and sister of the head of the authority that supervises the local social services. Both Firea and Pandele claim to have known nothing about what was happening at the homes.

Paralyzed institutions

Ovidiu Vanghele says that in the case of these homes, the influence of some politicians led to a kind of paralysis of the institutions. He is convinced that they must have noticed that things were not as they should be.

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (pictured here) announced on Thursday morning that Labor Minister Marius Budai had resigned Image: Yonhap/picture alliance

"According to the documents we studied, there were dozens of inspections that only resulted in a few official fines. Service providers hid their tracks with papers, with fictitious contracts for medical examinations or care services," said Vanghele, adding "in Romania, when people find out that the head of an institution is close to the mayor, the supervisory authorities leave him alone."

PM claims only recent knowledge

Romania's Prime Minister and PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu was president of the Chamber of Deputies when the first revelations appeared in the media in early 2023. He claims to have only heard about the whole scandal once the authorities began their investigations.

However, representatives of Romania's press monitoring center told DW that the matter has been included in all daily reports sent to the responsible state institutions and the most important political players ever since the first revelations were published.

'A national disgrace'

Ciolacu has since fired the heads of several institutions in the social system that report to the Ministry of Labour for negligence in office. On Thursday morning, the prime minister announced that Labor Minister Marius Budai had resigned. Observers in Bucharest expect further resignations to follow. Romanians will go the polls several times next year to vote in European, parliamentary, presidential and local elections. The current scandal has caused massive damage to the ruling PSD's "social" image.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also commented on the story at the NATO summit in Vilnius, saying that "the 'horror homes', as they are known, are a national disgrace." He has called for all those involved to be punished. "I hope that those who are in a position to take political measures, will have the courage to do so," he said.

Abuse reminiscent of Romania's orphanage scandal

The present scandal about homes for the elderly and disabled in Romania brings back memories of the appalling conditions in orphanages in Romania that came to light in the early 1990s after the fall of the Communist Ceausescu regime.

It is estimated that at least one-fifth of the 100,000 children in these orphanages died as a result of abuse, poor hygiene and lack of medical care. Most of those who survived grew up with severe physical and mental disabilities.

The images that spread around the world were truly shocking: Some showed malnourished, poorly dressed children who had been kept in freezing conditions and were unable to speak properly. Others showed children who bore the marks of appalling physical violence lying on rusty beds with dirty old mattresses and bars to which the children were regularly tied to stop them banging their heads against the walls.

There are, however, no official statistics on these homes from the time before 1989: The Communist regime swept the truth under the carpet because of the damage it would have done to the image it wanted to portray of Romania as a socialist workers' paradise.

This article was adapted from the German by Aingeal Flanagan