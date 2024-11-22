Rockets From Spain – PLD Space Blasts Off

Rockets From Spain – PLD Space Blasts OffNovember 22, 2024
What does Europe have to offer the space industry? Groundbreaking innovations in Asia and the US—like SpaceX’s reusable rockets—set the bar high. Now, a young Spanish startup is reaching for the stars, offering an exciting alternative!
Also on Made in Germany:
A stalling EV revolution - Battery production in crisis
Germany’s battery cell production is struggling. International manufacturers are pausing factory plans and postponing projects. Why is this happening, and what does it mean for the transition to greener transportation?
Storing energy with gravity
Gravity batteries offer new hope for storing excess renewable energy. The idea is brilliant—but will it actually work?
Women in business: Andita from Indonesia
Andita Schirmacher left Indonesia at 21 and became a successful marketing manager in Germany. How did she overcome the odds?
