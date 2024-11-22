  1. Skip to content
Rockets From Spain – PLD Space Blasts Off

November 22, 2024

Crazy, bold, overambitious? Spain's rocket builders are of those – and successful, too.

What does Europe have to offer the space industry? Groundbreaking innovations in Asia and the US—like SpaceX’s reusable rockets—set the bar high. Now, a young Spanish startup is reaching for the stars, offering an exciting alternative!

 

Also on Made in Germany:

 

A storage conatiner with old EV batteries. They vary in size and form.
A stalling EV revolution - Battery production in crisis

Germany’s battery cell production is struggling. International manufacturers are pausing factory plans and postponing projects. Why is this happening, and what does it mean for the transition to greener transportation?

 

Storing energy with gravity

Gravity batteries offer new hope for storing excess renewable energy. The idea is brilliant—but will it actually work?

 

Women in business: Andita from Indonesia

Andita Schirmacher left Indonesia at 21 and became a successful marketing manager in Germany. How did she overcome the odds?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 27.11.2024 – 00:30 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 05:30 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 11:30 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 22:30 UTC
THU 28.11.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 28.11.2024 – 06:30 UTC
THU 28.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC
FRI 29.1.2024 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5