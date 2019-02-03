 Robbers tunnel into Belgium bank vault | News | DW | 04.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Robbers tunnel into Belgium bank vault

Robbers first tunneled from a basement into the sewers, traveled up the sewers and tunneled into a bank vault. Authorities reportedly found leftover equipment inside the sewer.

Illustration picture shows the site of a spectacular bank robbery, at a BNP Paribas Fortis bank branch, in the center of Antwerp

Robbers raided dozens of safe deposit boxes from a bank in Belgium at the weekend after tunneling in, prosecutors said.

The thieves tunneled up into the vault of an Antwerp branch of BNP Paribas via a nearby sewer system.

At 1:34 p.m. (12:34 UTC) the bank 's alarm at was triggered despite the vault door remaining locked. By the time authorities made it into the vault, thieves had opened and robbed 20 to 30 deposit boxes and fled into the tunnel.

A search of the sewer in Antwerp's famed diamond district found a second four-meter (13 feet) tunnel that led into the basement of an apartment building several hundred meters away from the bank. The robbers presumably descended into the sewer system from the house, traveled along the sewers before ascending into the bank vault.

Police have not said what was stolen, but bank customers were queueing at the branch on Monday to find out if they were victims of the theft.

"We are investigating the size of the robbery and we cannot provide further information," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The police have no major suspects.

Read more: French police capture Hollywood-style jailbreaker

The door to the vault remained locked

Apartment residents questioned

Local paper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the basement of the building had been vacant for some time, citing residents. Some residents of the building were reportedly interviewed by police but released without charge.

It reported equipment had been found in the sewers, including a mattress.

Read more: Thieves dig tunnel to burglarize Berlin bank

Municipal authorities told Belgian radio the raid was very dangerous for the thieves, saying they risked drowning from fast-moving rain water or asphyxiation from noxious gases.

Sewer pipes in the city can be as big as 1.3 meters high and as wide as 80 centimeters. But they can be considerably smaller and often have obstacles inside.

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Brazil bank robbers dig 600-meter tunnel in Sao Paulo

Brazilian police have thwarted the country's biggest attempted bank robbery. A gang of 16 people allegedly dug a sophisticated 600-meter tunnel equipped with lights. (04.10.2017)  

French police capture Hollywood-style jailbreaker

Jewel thief Redoine Faid has been found in his hometown after a nationwide manhunt. Earlier this year two armed accomplices busted him out of jail into a waiting helicopter. (03.10.2018)  

Thousands of Berlin residents without internet after attempted bank robbery

More than 40,000 households in southwest Berlin lost internet and television after cable lines were damaged. Police are investigating whether the outage is connected to an attempted bank robbery in the area. (19.02.2018)  

Massive chocolate heist puts German police on the hunt

The theft occurred in the southwest German city of Freiburg, close to the French border. Police have no current leads to the perpetrators, nor to the stack of chocolate. (29.01.2018)  

Swedish Crown Jewels stolen from Strangnas Cathedral in speedboat heist

In a daring daylight robbery, two thieves in Sweden grabbed priceless items from the Crown Jewels after breaking into a cathedral, local media says. The pair reportedly fled the scene in a boat. (01.08.2018)  

Paris thieves steal millions in highway heist

Two sisters from Qatar have been robbed of cash and valuables worth some 5 million euros ($5.3 million) on a Paris highway. Police say the thieves used tear gas to subdue the women before pilfering the rented Bentley. (22.11.2016)  

Thieves dig tunnel to burglarize Berlin bank

German police have launched an investigation after thieves tunneled into the safe deposit room of a Berlin bank. The group escaped with their haul, starting a fire as they left to cover their tracks. (14.01.2013)  

WWW links

Het Laatste Nieuws

‘Slechts’ 20 tot 30 kluizen opengebroken bij inbraak via riolering in Antwerps bankkantoor, dieven raakten binnen door gat in vloer

Audios and videos on the topic

Case of heist of giant gold coin goes to court in Berlin  

Related content

Russland Moskau Eingang zum Internet Konzern Kaspersky

North Korea's murky links to international cybercrime 12.04.2017

A cybersecurity firm has uncovered a link between a global hacking syndicate and N. Korea. The US is investigating the country's involvement in a 2016 heist of $81 million. But finding a smoking gun will not be easy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 