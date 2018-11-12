 Rise in ozone-depleting CFC gases traced to China | News | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rise in ozone-depleting CFC gases traced to China

Foam insulation factories in China are responsible for a mysterious increase in CFC production, according to a new study. The gases, which damage the Earth's ozone layer, were supposed to be phased out by 2010.

A man walks through smog in Baoding, in Hebei province, in this 2013 file photo. (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina)

Australian and international investigators believe that a region in northeastern China is producing ozone-layer-destroying chemicals in breach of a global agreement to phase out so-called CFCs.

A study published in the science journal Nature on Wednesday traced a mysterious rise in emissions of the chlorofluorocarbon gas CFC-11 to the area around Shandong and Hebei provinces.

According to the study, this area near Beijing is responsible for at least 40 to 60% of the global rise in CFC-11 emissions since 2013. CFC-11 emissions were around 7,000 tons per year higher between 2014 and 2017 than 2008-2012, the scientists said.

Videostill from NASA showing a representation of the Ozone hole over Antarctica (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Katy Mersmann)

The ozone hole has been recovering

"CFCs are the main culprit in depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer, which protects us from the Sun's ultra-violet radiation," said lead author Matt Rigby, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Bristol.

"This research identifies the major source region for new CFC-11 emissions as eastern mainland China, likely due to the new production of insulating foams used in buildings, which is not permitted under the Montreal Protocol," said Paul Fraser, one of the paper's authors.

"Increased emissions of CFC-11 are of concern because it is a powerful ozone-depleting chemical. If emissions do not decline, it will delay the recovery of the Antarctic ozone hole, possibly for decades," he added.

Read more: Healing the ozone layer: a ray of hope for planet Earth?

Closing the ozone hole

In 1985, scientists discovered a hole in the ozone layer that protects the earth's surface from harmful ultraviolet radiation above the Antarctic, which led to the Montreal Protocol of 1987.

That deal agreed that the chemicals, used as a coolant in refrigerators and to make styrofoam and other products, would be phased out by 2010.

The concentration of CFC-11 gas in the atmosphere has declined significantly since the mid-1990s, though researchers have noticed a slowdown in that decline since then.

A report last year by the UK-based non-profit Environmental Investigation Agency, said it had collected evidence from 18 companies in 10 Chinese provinces that showed use of CFC-11 is "widespread and pervasive" in factories that make insulation foam for buildings.

bk/se (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Healing the ozone layer: A ray of hope for planet Earth?

After a decades-long ban on harmful ozone-depleting chemicals, the ozone layer is finally healing. Could this be a model for tackling other environmental problems like climate change? (12.11.2018)  

China blamed for baffling rise in ozone-depleting gas

Banned chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are being blatantly used in China's plastic foam industry, claims a green campaign group. A recent spike in emissions of the gas, a potent destroyer of ozone, has baffled scientists. (09.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Video explainer: Whatever happened to the hole in the ozone layer?  

Related content

Antarktis Wissenschaftler Landschaft

Healing the ozone layer: A ray of hope for planet Earth? 12.11.2018

After a decades-long ban on harmful ozone-depleting chemicals, the ozone layer is finally healing. Could this be a model for tackling other environmental problems like climate change?

Perlmuttwolken

Our beautiful planet: The dark side of 'mother of pearl' clouds 04.02.2019

Nacreous clouds may be stunning, but they're terrible for the environment. That's because these beautiful whisps of color are wreaking havoc on the ozone layer.

Videostill NASA Ozonloch über der Antarktis

China blamed for baffling rise in ozone-depleting gas 09.07.2018

Banned chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are being blatantly used in China's plastic foam industry, claims a green campaign group. A recent spike in emissions of the gas, a potent destroyer of ozone, has baffled scientists.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  