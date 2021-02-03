Visit the new DW website

Rihanna

The young R&B singer from Barbados is one of the biggest names on the pop scene today. Rihanna is known for her vocal talent, daring fashion style and mix of genres.

"Time" named Rihanna one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012, the same year "Forbes" ranked her the world's fourth most powerful celebrity. Rihanna was discovered by New York producer Evan Rodgers, but her big break came with the single "Umbrella" in 2007, as part of her third studio album, "Good Girl Gone Bad." Rihanna recently released her eighth studio album, "Anti," via the streaming service Tidal, in which she is a partner.

India slams celebrities for supporting protesting farmers 03.02.2021

India slams celebrities for supporting protesting farmers 03.02.2021

Popstar Rihanna asked, "why aren't we talking about this?" as she shared news of the Indian farmers' protests. The Indian Foreign Ministry says celebrities should not rush to judge without first understanding the facts.
'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail 19.06.2020

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail 19.06.2020

Whether Barack Obama, Rihanna, Angela Merkel, drag queens or the homeless, the German photographer has an eye for unflinching detail in his large format portraits. His 'Close Ups' are again on show in Berlin.
High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting 21.02.2018

High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting 21.02.2018

While some A-list actors can hold a tune, pop stars have tried acting with often cringeworthy results. From Sting to Serge Gainsbourg and Nena, here are five comically bad big screen performances by musicians.

Germany's top court rules parents must betray children in piracy cases 30.03.2017

Germany's top court rules parents must betray children in piracy cases 30.03.2017

German parents must rat out their adult children or pay up if they are caught making illegal computer downloads. The ruling came against a family who said the law protects relatives from testifying against each other.
Hit songwriter: Berlin's own Bibi Bourelly 13.01.2017

Hit songwriter: Berlin's own Bibi Bourelly 13.01.2017

Bibi Bourelly quit school, and moved to the US -- to write songs. One of Bibi's songs was a big hit for Rihanna. Now, Bibi wants to strike out on her own -- as a singer.
01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport - The German Music Magazine 13.01.2017

Berlin native Bibi Bourelly writes hit songs for US stars. Heavy-metal band Accept do a live album. And Helene Fischer sings the title song for the new film "Vaiana." Plus: new music from Ace Tee and Antilopen Gang.
Rihanna gives Puma's business a boost 10.11.2016

Rihanna gives Puma's business a boost 10.11.2016

German sporting goods producer Puma has reported a strong rise in bottom-line profit for the third quarter. It attributed the good result to a number of successful sponsorships of athletes - and its Rihanna connection.
American 'Celebgate' hacker sentenced to 18 months in prison 28.10.2016

American 'Celebgate' hacker sentenced to 18 months in prison 28.10.2016

A US man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hacking the email accounts of Hollywood stars. "Celebgate" led to the leak of hundreds of nude photos of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and many others.
Pop star Chris Brown arrested for assault with a deadly weapon 31.08.2016

Pop star Chris Brown arrested for assault with a deadly weapon 31.08.2016

The American recording artist has allegedly pointed a gun at a model following a verbal altercation over diamonds. Brown served five years of probabtion for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.
Attack in Nice - Rihanna and other artists cancel concerts - on DW News 15.07.2016

Attack in Nice - Rihanna and other artists cancel concerts - on DW News 15.07.2016

These terrorist attacks in France all have a cultural connection, last year's attack at the Bataclan, yesterday a celebration at the very heart of French culture, Bastille day.
Musical solidarity with Nice 15.07.2016

Musical solidarity with Nice 15.07.2016

Musicians from all over the world have shared their messages of solidarity and grief after the terrible attack in Nice. DW offers a Spotify playlist of music that boldly celebrates the French way of life.
Any Given Day: Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 20.06.2016

Any Given Day: Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 20.06.2016

High-energy riffs and snarled vocals: Any Given Day brings us metalcore from the Ruhrpott. Their cover of a song by Rihanna helped consolidate a sizable fan base. Now they do pieces from their second album live on stage.
Any Given Day - Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 03.06.2016

Any Given Day - Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 03.06.2016

High-energy riffs and snarled vocals: Any Given Day brings us metalcore from the Ruhrpott. Their cover of a song by Rihanna helped consolidate a sizable fan base. Now they do pieces from their second album live on stage.
Promofoto der Band Any Given Day Copyright: Redfield Records

Any Given Day - Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 03.06.2016

High-energy riffs and snarled vocals: Any Given Day brings us metalcore from the Ruhrpott. Their cover of a song by Rihanna helped consolidate a sizable fan base. Now they do pieces from their second album live on stage.
The most streamed songs on Spotify ever 15.04.2016

The most streamed songs on Spotify ever 15.04.2016

1. Major Lazer - "Lean On" | 2. Ed Sheeran - "Thinking Out Loud" | 3. OMI - "Cheerleader - Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit" | 4. Justin Bieber - "What Do You Mean?" | 5. Mark Ronson - "Uptown Funk" | Source: Spotify
The most followed artists on Twitter (in millions) 22.03.2016

The most followed artists on Twitter (in millions) 22.03.2016

1. Katy Perry (84.0) | 2. Justin Bieber (76.8) | 3. Taylor Swift (72.4) | 4. Lady Gaga (56.9) | 5. Rihanna (56.4) | Source: Twitter.com
