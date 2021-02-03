The young R&B singer from Barbados is one of the biggest names on the pop scene today. Rihanna is known for her vocal talent, daring fashion style and mix of genres.

"Time" named Rihanna one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012, the same year "Forbes" ranked her the world's fourth most powerful celebrity. Rihanna was discovered by New York producer Evan Rodgers, but her big break came with the single "Umbrella" in 2007, as part of her third studio album, "Good Girl Gone Bad." Rihanna recently released her eighth studio album, "Anti," via the streaming service Tidal, in which she is a partner.