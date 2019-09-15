 Right-wing activists vandalize EU mission in Israel | News | DW | 16.09.2019

News

Right-wing activists vandalize EU mission in Israel

An anti-asylum seeker activist had spray-painted slogans such as "German money kills Jews" and "EU get out" on the walls of the mission's lobby. The EU's top diplomat in Israel has said his staff would "not be deterred."

EU and Israeli flags

Israeli police released right-wing activist Sheffi Paz on Monday after she turned herself in for vandalizing the office of the EU diplomatic mission in Israel, according to local media.

Paz, who calls for the full deportation of African asylum seekers in Israel, was caught on camera with another perpetrator spray-painting slogans such as "German money kills Jews" and "EU get out."

"Stop interfering in domestic policies, stop subsidizing terrorists, stop financing illegal immigration or get out of Israel," Paz appears to say in the video, according to German news agency DPA.

She was reportedly handed a two-week restraining order and released on bail pending further investigation.

Read more: Celebrating Sabbath with Iran's Jewish minority

'Threatening slogans'

News of the incident circulated on Sunday, when EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret tweeted an image of the scene.

"Today the lobby of the EU delegation was vandalized with threatening slogans on the walls," Giaufret wrote. "This incident is deplorable and has to be condemned."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the incident, saying police were immediately put on the case.

"Israel is committed to maintaining the security of all diplomatic missions," Katz said.

Read more: German parliament condemns 'anti-Semitic' BDS movement

Strengthening EU-Israel relations

By Monday, Giaufret posted another image, this time accompanied by staff from inside the mission's office.

"We will not be deterred by the appalling attack on our office," he said. The diplomatic staff will "continue to work to strengthen EU-Israel relations and fight disinformation."

Read more: The young German Jews who left everything behind — and moved to Israel

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:29

Israel decides 'to Bibi or not to Bibi'

