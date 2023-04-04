  1. Skip to content
The Stratolaunch plane comes in for a landing over Virgin Orbit 747 Cosmic Girl after it performed a 2nd test flight in Mojave, California, U.S., April 29, 2021
Virgin Orbit has announced it is filing for bankruptcy after the layoff of around 85% of employees last weekImage: Gene Blevins/REUTERS
BusinessUnited States of America

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

40 minutes ago

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. The satellite-launching firm had hoped to be a competitor to SpaceX, but failed to secure more funding following a failed lift-off in January.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PfTe

Virgin Orbit has announced the decision to file for bankruptcy after the layoff of around 85% of employees last week and failing to secure long-term funding to help its recovery from a January rocket failure, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The ambition of the California-based firm was to stand out in the space launch business, which is dominated by its competitors like Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Under US law, Chapter 11 is often called "reorganization bankruptcy" and is used by businesses that want to continue operating but need time to restructure their finances and debt.

"At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale," Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a statement.

Consequences from failed mission

Virgin Orbit is a satellite-launching company that spun off of British billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism venture Virgin Galactic in 2017.

The company sends satellites into orbit by a process called "air-launching", where a modified Boeing 747 plane is used to release a rocket mid-flight.

The sixth mission of the company in January was its first international launch and the first rocket launch out of UK soil, with its centerpiece LauncherOne rocket. The mission failed to reach orbit after a reported anomaly, with US and UK intelligence satellites plunging into the ocean.

Between November and March, Branson's Virgin Group provided $50 million (€45.8 million) to the satellite launch company via debt secured against its equipment and other assets in the event of a bankruptcy.

LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing of a Boeing 747 plane
The first rocket launch from UK soil failed to reach orbit in January this yearImage: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

In the bankruptcy filing, the company has listed assets of about $243 million (€222.8 million) and its total debt at $153.5 million (€140.8 million) as of September 30th.

Who is funding Virgin Orbit?

Richard Branson's Virgin Group owns 75% of the satellite launch company. Virgin Investments, a unit of Virgin Group, has said it will provide $31.6 million (€29 million) in new money to help Virgin Orbit while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy.

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was the second-biggest investor in Virgin Orbit with a 17.9% stake.

The bankruptcy filing revealed that Virgin Orbit's largest creditor is the London-based Arqit Ltd, a quantum encryption company, with an almost $10 million (€9.1 million) in investments.

It's second largest creditor is the United States Space Force, which had a deposit of almost $6.8 million (€6.2 million) for future launches.

Virgin Orbit's shares on the New York Stock Exchange were down 3% on Monday evening.

vh/es (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

 

 

USA | Boeing 747-400-Flugzeug der Virgin Orbit | Cosmic Girl

Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch fails over Pacific Ocean

Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch fails over Pacific Ocean

The company attributed the failure to an anomaly in the first stage of the flight. Richard Branson hopes to cash in on future commercial satellite launches by launching them from the underside of an airborne jumbo jet.
TechnologyMay 26, 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking to the media after the G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

Conflicts8 hours ago
