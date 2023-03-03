  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
The International Space Station
The team is expected to conduct more than 200 experiments aboard the space stationImage: Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP/picture alliance
ScienceGlobal issues

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with ISS

57 minutes ago

The latest four-member crew to reach the International Space Station includes two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the UAE.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OC3k

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early on Friday.

Carrying two astronauts from the United States, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut, the autonomously flying spacecraft named Endeavor docked just after 1:40 a.m. EST (0640 GMT).

The mission, which is set to last six months, will see the crew carry out some 200 experiments while aboard the space station.

Sultan Al-Neyadi, from the United Arab Emirates, waves as the crew departs for the launch pad before launch to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida,
Sultan Al-Neyadi, from the United Arab Emirates, waves as the crew departsImage: Steve Nesius/REUTERS

Issue with docking

The arrival at the ISS some 25 hours after launch was far from smooth, though, owing largely to an issue with one of the capsule's docking hooks.

The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, while flight controllers in California dealt with the software problem.

It's the same issue that came up just after Thursday's liftoff. Although all 12 hooks on the capsule appeared to be fine, the switch for one of them malfunctioned.

Mission Control informed the astronauts there could be a delay for up to two hours, adding: "Teams are working to get this right, not just fast."

Inside the International Space Station

jsi/nm (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left)

Ukraine updates: Blinken and Lavrov exchange words at G20

Conflicts18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A room full of small children with their arms outstretched doing exercises

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Society17 hours ago01:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics16 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Three Ukrainian soldiers prepare for a mortar attack against Russia

Ukrainian troops launch risky mortar shell attacks

Ukrainian troops launch risky mortar shell attacks

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage