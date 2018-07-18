Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch fails over Pacific Ocean

Virgin Orbit, British billionaire Richard Branson's satellite launch company, confirmed on Monday that its first test launch of a new rocket had failed over the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the US state of California. The rocket was carrying a test satellite.

The company said that the LauncherOne rocket faced an "anomaly" in the first stage of the flight, right after it was dropped from the refitted carrier Boeing 747 the company calls "Cosmic Girl." Virgin Orbit didn't reveal further details about the anomaly.

The rocket has been in development for five years, as Virgin tries to master sending satellites into earth orbits by launching them on a rocket mounted on the underside of an airborne jumbo jet.

The LauncherOne rocket launches from the bottom of the wing of this 747 while it is in flight

Virgin Orbit said that it would use the data from the launch for future operations. "Our next rocket is waiting. We will learn, adjust and begin preparing for our next test, which is coming up soon", Dan Hart, the company's chief executive, said in a press release.



Virgin Orbit's rocket launch is part of an attempt to gain a market share in the small satellite launch market. The company has already signed up clients such as the UK's Royal Air Force and the US Space Force. The firm is also looking to set up launch bases in the UK and Japan. The venture is separate from, but notably similar to, the company's so-called "space tourism" venture, Virgin Galactic.

Failure at a difficult time

The failure of the rocket launch comes at a time when Richard Branson's broader business empire has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Branson's flagship airline, Virgin Atlantic, faces restructuring and possible bailout.

Virgin Atlantic's suggestion in March that its staff voluntarily take eight weeks of unpaid leave prompted fierce criticism in the UK.

The airline is seeking a financial rescue package of over $611 million (€560 million) after business took a hit following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The billionaire's other businesses have also taken a hit. On March 14 the Virgin Voyages cruise ship operation postponed the launch of its Scarlet Lady cruise line.

